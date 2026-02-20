Reinforcement of cultural diversity: joint recital by two prize-winners

-

 

Sirena Huang and Drew Petersen play Gabriela Lena Frank. 

Drew Petersen and Sirena Huang made sure the rare opportunity for a musical reunion would be readily appreciated by a near-capacity audience Thursday evening at Indiana Landmarks Center.

The pianist and the violinist, well-acquainted since they were students at the Juilliard School, opened their joint recital with a work they had studied at the New York City institution together: Beethoven's Violin Sonata no. 5 in F, op. 24 ("Spring"). 

The arrangement by which they could perform as a duo as young professionals was engineered by the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and the American Piano Awards. Each organization holds their achievement at the highest level as competition winners in 2017 (Petersen) and 2022 (Huang).

Apart from the Beethoven work and their encore (Sarasate's "Zapateado"), the national significance of 2026 strongly suggested their program have an American cast. And so it did, with an explicit nod to the cultural diversity that has unfortunately fallen subject to political challenge over the past two years. Despite the sometimes conflicted notion of what the country's 250th anniversary means, the multicultural nature of its music stands tall in most responsible estimations.

The attractive "Spring" sonata was thus a way of self-introduction as an American duo, trained here in the European tradition, yet  receptive to diverse influences from this country's musical heritage. Their partnership in a masterpiece from the standard repertoire was flawless, particularly in the delicately wrought three-against-four passages in the first movement's final measures. From that point, the tender slow movement emerged with the ease of a compatible dialogue, followed by the nimble, compact scherzo and crowned by a finale of unforced gaiety and charm.

A different sort of duo excellence made for a bracing juxtaposition to complete the first half. Gabriela Lena Frank, a composer now living in California who had an Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra residency here about 15 years ago, draws inspiration from her mother's Peruvian heritage. She admits to "always trying to figure out how Latina I am and how gringa I am."

The work Petersen and Huang performed here was "Sueños de Chambi: Snapshots for an Andean Album." Projections on a screen behind the musicians showed the photographs by Martin Chambi that inspired the composer, who admires Chambi's devotion to depicting ordinary life in mountainous Peru. Frank's musical language encompasses dance rhythms, atmospheric tone-painting, imitations in the violin of native flutes, and textural gradations to parallel Chambi's deep range of shades in black-and-white photography. The work was especially effective with the images visible one at a time as each linked movement was played.

The duo was reunited at the end of the program for two characteristic Scott Joplin compositions as arranged for violin and piano by Itzhak Perlman. The lyrical "Bethena," quietly ingratiating and affectionate, was followed by "Elite Syncopations," one of Joplin's livelier rags, with its succession of "strains" compatibly joined and zestfully displayed. 

Each musician got an unaccompanied turn as well.  For Petersen, it was a demanding powerhouse out of the minimalist genre. Early John Adams, before he varied the strictness of this music of "repetitive structures" (in Philip Glass' phrase) and became the most performed living American composer, wrote "Phrygian Gates."

 It's an ingenious, coordinated piece resting upon two ancient modes, with the Phrygian (E to E on a piano's white keys) prevailing. The transitions between figures built on the modes are sometimes smooth and barely detectable, sometimes abrupt and even jarring. The performer is constantly busy and does not have the satisfactions of "development" to lend dramatic or emotional nuance or narrative to the music. Yet the emotional impact is somehow present. The work is evidently a nightmare for page turners: Petersen's was game enough, but understandably you'd almost have to have had hours of practice as the performer never to get lost in the mass of notes. The pianist gracefully made good the page turner's slight errors.

Huang's showpiece was a commissioned work, "Sirens and Cathedral," by a friend of the violinist's. IVCI supported its production along with the gold medalist. The three sirens may be taken either as the ones who tempted the Homeric hero Odysseus or as the modern mechanical warnings of peril lying ahead. The final movement offers the relief of meditation and the settlement of the agitated, questioning signaling  aroused in the first three movements. At first hearing, the work seemed like a neat embodiment of the emotional landscape outlined by the composer in a progression that made every bit of sense. It also showed off the expressive range of the IVCI gold medalist and her commitment to music off the beaten path. 


[Concert photo by Mark Sheldon]






 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more