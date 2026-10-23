Dividing lines: 'The Meridian Cafe' premieres in American Lives Theatre production

-

 

Serious couple spat: Billy and Sara

Extraordinary rapport between a playwright and a theater artistic director accounts for the special stature of a world premiere that opened Thursday night at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Chris Saunders, artistic director of American Lives Theatre, has long admired the work of Lucy Thurber, and that admiration bore fruit in the offer to write a play for ALT centered on Indianapolis, including input into selection of a cast that would shape the creative process. 

Saunders of course directed this first-ever production, which was saved as I saw it from looking overpolished and tidy by superb acting in the wild life paths followed by each of the characters. 

Thus, a perfectly realized premiere stayed fresh and surprising over its

Luke looks on as James calms Candace.

70-minute span. Besides, the playwright's reported delight in getting acquainted with Indianapolis plays an essential role in "The Meridian Cafe," along with the show's design specific to these actors.

The play's title conveys the breadth of Thurber's response. The fictional burger joint, as the proprietor calls it, is presumably located on Meridian Street, surely south of 38th. "Meridian" as a word is defined as a line marking halves of a sphere, and binary definitions under challenge apply crucially to this play.  

There is nothing conventionally "Hoosier" about the play, which focuses on various degrees of dysfunctional relationships and personal identity among the six characters. Surely, any's* modeling the characters on these actors closes the loop between creation and performance.

There is a vital tension between urban and rural perspectives on Hoosier values; perhaps that's reflected coincidentally in the news that only Marion and Lake counties in this state will have federal monitors on Election Day.

Nicky shares hopes with boss.

In "The Meridian Cafe," personal aspirations are at various stages of achievement, with the trend being toward the stubborn recurrence of obstacles. Maybe song provides a time-honored path forward. Maybe everyone can perform their way out of trouble. Performative behavior is, after all, often a baroque outgrowth of authenticity. 

My first checkpoint for attention to detail was to focus on the clock on the set wall. After I sat down in the Basile Theatre, I was cheered to find it working, which seemed essential to the program description of the play's setting as "Fall, 9 p.m." I once wrote about a local production with a wall clock whose hands never moved, which a friend later pointed out to me. How did I miss that? This clock registered the show's real time, which checked in at about 70 minutes.

Another personal memory helped me keep the local significance of "Meridian" uppermost. Once when I worked at the Star, a reference to Meridian Street in a headline was misspelled, lacking the second i. The managing editor summoned every copy editor in Features to meetings, one by one. When I questioned why this inquisition was necessary, the boss' eyes widened as he gave a what-a-dumb-question response. The gist was: This is the city's main street, thousands of papers went out with it wrong, and we have to find out who is responsible —who wrote it and who read the page proof — and that no one is covering for anybody else. (Fortunately for me, the boss got his man, eventually.)

No wonder Thursday's performance seemed flawless in every respect, from design to movement to the spoken intensity, starting with Candace, the unreconstructed bag lady played by Lynne Perkins. With fierce equanimity, Ian Cruz played proprietor James with a stalwart work ethic and the knack for being protective of others as well as himself. Joshua Short as employee Nicky exuded energy as the soul of social mobility at society's lower margins, proud of  aspirations to chef status with his introduction of hollandaise sauce to the menu.

Matt Kraft radiated desperation as well as potential as new hire Luke, about whom Nicky knows too much. Tangentially the recovering alcoholic Luke had a dimly recalled relationship with Billy (Allen Sledge), who storms into the cafe trying to make amends with his weepy runaway wife Sara (Morgan Morton), their marriage damaged by their veiled identities and her difficult adjustment to big-city life. 

Like a skillfully constructed short story, "The Meridian Cafe" presents a scrupulously detailed snapshot of each character, enlivened by crisp portrayals and rowdy comic touches from the get-go, right through each initially puzzling revelation. We learn just enough to be enthralled, then sympathetic to them all. Whatever mysteries remain are entitled to stay put, enlivened by indelible portrayals. 


[Photos by Indy Ghost Light]


*Thurber's choice of pronouns


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Finally, a jazz tribute album that doesn't try to put arms on the Venus de Milo

-
Image
  Kevin Sun calls his all-absorbing take on the music of Charlie Parker "<3 Bird," which I guess has to be said, with pun fully intended, "Love Bird" ( Endectomorph Music ). Kevin Sun digs deep into Bird. The love is certainly in place. Bandleader Sun has come up with new compositions based on Parker originals as well as on aspects of recorded Bird solos, sometimes blended. His study of the pioneering alto saxophonist dives deep. In putting a band together with slight shifts of personnel, he is clearly well beyond simply updating the sound and performance styles of early bebop masterpieces. Parker's centennial was last year, but the pandemic has somewhat delayed many big-round-number observances. Sun has not made a survey of Bird compositions explicit, though he tells which parts of the legacy he draws upon in liner notes. Fortunately  a tenor saxophonist (thus muting copycat pushback), Sun draws compatible performances throughout from bassist Walter Stinson ...
Read more

Trombonissimo: My choice of 10 great trombone moments from the orchestral literature

-
Image
I can't let the memory of last weekend's final measures from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra fade any further without lifting up the wonderful trombone glissando — a French/Spanish version of Walt Whitman's "barbaric yawp" if ever there was one — in " Feria," the festive conclusion of Maurice Ravel's "Rapsodie espagnole." As I said in my review, just a couple of raucous smears evokes the suggestion that collective good times are about to get out of hand — as they often do when people pour into the streets to party. Then the piece ends, at just the right time. Cologne Cathedral: Musically, it calls for trombones. As a former trombonist, I count this moment among ten touchstones for my instrument in the orchestral literature.  I offer here nine others to suggest the marvelous ways composers characterize the trombone. Its voice is essential to so many pieces, though trombonists typically make do without the near omnipresence of the...
Read more

Punctuating Beethoven: Michael Schelle's new piano piece sweeps away hints of satire or parody

-
Image
Here's a novelty: A concert review that starts off with a disquisition on punctuation, and then covers only one of the works performed. But bear with me, because what appears to be throat-clearing turns out to bear directly on what to make of a particular new piece. Michael Schelle, perhaps contemplating Beethoven at the piano. Among the many uses of the comma is to set off words in direct address. Often these are names, but not always ("Comfort ye, my people," for example). Our informal age often trims out commas, nothing worth much tsk-tsking if ambiguity isn't the result. There's no confusion when it comes to a title such as "Happy Birthday Wanda June," the new opera premiered at the Schrott Center for the Arts last weekend in an Indianapolis Opera production. There's only one way to read the title, even though the poignancy of Wanda June's untimely death would be more subtly underlined if the comma were used. The inscription in icing ...
Read more