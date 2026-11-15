A thinking man's thinking man at the piano: Connor Rohrer fills his spot in APA Premiere series

-

 


With academic distinction behind him in both  jazz and classical piano, Connor Rohrer used his spotlight Saturday evening in the Premiere Series to advance his candidacy for the top prize in the 2027 American Piano Awards.

I attended the second set, at the Jazz Kitchen,  and came away with the impression that Rohrer is happy to be a finalist. His gratitude, freely expressed to the capacity audience, is substantiated by the support, not only financial, that each of the five men vying for the top prize gets in the season-long structure of the competition. 

Portrait at the piano: Connor Rohrer

He was accompanied by the first-class bassist and drummer hired for the trio-format series: Jeremy Allen and Kenny Phelps. After a brisk George Duke number, Rohrer eased things up with an elaboration of the lovely theme from Henry Mancini's "Two for the Road." 

The pianist's long, unaccompanied introduction showed his affection for melody. He's attached to the resonance of the grand piano for jazz purposes, especially when the tempo is slow. I was reminded of his trip through a better-known Mancini tune, "Moon River." He played that last September in the kickoff recital by all five finalists, but at that point I heard nothing special about his approach.

I began to wonder if his devotion to ballads, while genuine, may be somewhat inhibiting artistically. Yet I cautioned myself on drawing conclusions about any of the pianists under such fleeting circumstances in a format meant simply to introduce the artists to the local audience.

He'd already beguiled me then with the Brazilian flavor he gave to the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, "It Might As Well Be Spring," taken at a fast clip that seemed to suit his inventiveness. In his Premiere Series appearance, Chick Corea provided the vehicle for his brilliance at speedy tempos, and the rest of the trio followed suit. Allen especially shone with a fantastic solo, agile and captivating. Exchanges with Phelps were inspired on both sides.

As for his imaginative investment in ballads, this trio's treatment of Kurt Weill's "My Ship" is about the most beautiful I've heard, live or recorded. It reminded me of the Miles Davis version on the trumpeter's first collaboration with Gil Evans on an LP titled "Miles Ahead." Rohrer's arrangement paid respect to that version by incorporating the reflective tag Evans put on his classic version.

Similar inspiration from certain models was evident in his arrangement of a Jobim song that the singer Samara Joy, with whom Rohrer has won a Grammy, requested of him. "Zingaro," also known as "Portrait in Black and White," gave notice that "we're going into bossa-nova land," as Rohrer advised the audience. It continued to reveal the Brazilian affinity we got hints of in September. 

The well-composed trio set, which also included two original pieces by which Rohrer displayed his creative absorption of training in classical composition, ended in firm jazz territory with a romp through Thelonious Monk's "Bye-Ya." It was a suitable farewell in funky terms to his new Indianapolis fans until he returns with his APA-finalist colleagues in April for a three-day finale. 




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Finally, a jazz tribute album that doesn't try to put arms on the Venus de Milo

-
Image
  Kevin Sun calls his all-absorbing take on the music of Charlie Parker "<3 Bird," which I guess has to be said, with pun fully intended, "Love Bird" ( Endectomorph Music ). Kevin Sun digs deep into Bird. The love is certainly in place. Bandleader Sun has come up with new compositions based on Parker originals as well as on aspects of recorded Bird solos, sometimes blended. His study of the pioneering alto saxophonist dives deep. In putting a band together with slight shifts of personnel, he is clearly well beyond simply updating the sound and performance styles of early bebop masterpieces. Parker's centennial was last year, but the pandemic has somewhat delayed many big-round-number observances. Sun has not made a survey of Bird compositions explicit, though he tells which parts of the legacy he draws upon in liner notes. Fortunately  a tenor saxophonist (thus muting copycat pushback), Sun draws compatible performances throughout from bassist Walter Stinson ...
Read more

Punctuating Beethoven: Michael Schelle's new piano piece sweeps away hints of satire or parody

-
Image
Here's a novelty: A concert review that starts off with a disquisition on punctuation, and then covers only one of the works performed. But bear with me, because what appears to be throat-clearing turns out to bear directly on what to make of a particular new piece. Michael Schelle, perhaps contemplating Beethoven at the piano. Among the many uses of the comma is to set off words in direct address. Often these are names, but not always ("Comfort ye, my people," for example). Our informal age often trims out commas, nothing worth much tsk-tsking if ambiguity isn't the result. There's no confusion when it comes to a title such as "Happy Birthday Wanda June," the new opera premiered at the Schrott Center for the Arts last weekend in an Indianapolis Opera production. There's only one way to read the title, even though the poignancy of Wanda June's untimely death would be more subtly underlined if the comma were used. The inscription in icing ...
Read more

Trombonissimo: My choice of 10 great trombone moments from the orchestral literature

-
Image
I can't let the memory of last weekend's final measures from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra fade any further without lifting up the wonderful trombone glissando — a French/Spanish version of Walt Whitman's "barbaric yawp" if ever there was one — in " Feria," the festive conclusion of Maurice Ravel's "Rapsodie espagnole." As I said in my review, just a couple of raucous smears evokes the suggestion that collective good times are about to get out of hand — as they often do when people pour into the streets to party. Then the piece ends, at just the right time. Cologne Cathedral: Musically, it calls for trombones. As a former trombonist, I count this moment among ten touchstones for my instrument in the orchestral literature.  I offer here nine others to suggest the marvelous ways composers characterize the trombone. Its voice is essential to so many pieces, though trombonists typically make do without the near omnipresence of the...
Read more