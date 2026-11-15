A thinking man's thinking man at the piano: Connor Rohrer fills his spot in APA Premiere series

I attended the second set, at the Jazz Kitchen, and came away with the impression that Rohrer is happy to be a finalist. His gratitude, freely expressed to the capacity audience, is substantiated by the support, not only financial, that each of the five men vying for the top prize gets in the season-long structure of the competition. Portrait at the piano: Connor Rohrer





He was accompanied by the first-class bassist and drummer hired for the trio-format series: Jeremy Allen and Kenny Phelps. After a brisk George Duke number, Rohrer eased things up with an elaboration of the lovely theme from Henry Mancini's "Two for the Road."

The pianist's long, unaccompanied introduction showed his affection for melody. He's attached to the resonance of the grand piano for jazz purposes, especially when the tempo is slow. I was reminded of his trip through a better-known Mancini tune, "Moon River." He played that last September in the kickoff recital by all five finalists, but at that point I heard nothing special about his approach.

I began to wonder if his devotion to ballads, while genuine, may be somewhat inhibiting artistically. Yet I cautioned myself on drawing conclusions about any of the pianists under such fleeting circumstances in a format meant simply to introduce the artists to the local audience.

He'd already beguiled me then with the Brazilian flavor he gave to the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, "It Might As Well Be Spring," taken at a fast clip that seemed to suit his inventiveness. In his Premiere Series appearance, Chick Corea provided the vehicle for his brilliance at speedy tempos, and the rest of the trio followed suit. Allen especially shone with a fantastic solo, agile and captivating. Exchanges with Phelps were inspired on both sides.

As for his imaginative investment in ballads, this trio's treatment of Kurt Weill's "My Ship" is about the most beautiful I've heard, live or recorded. It reminded me of the Miles Davis version on the trumpeter's first collaboration with Gil Evans on an LP titled "Miles Ahead." Rohrer's arrangement paid respect to that version by incorporating the reflective tag Evans put on his classic version.

Similar inspiration from certain models was evident in his arrangement of a Jobim song that the singer Samara Joy, with whom Rohrer has won a Grammy, requested of him. "Zingaro," also known as "Portrait in Black and White," gave notice that "we're going into bossa-nova land," as Rohrer advised the audience. It continued to reveal the Brazilian affinity we got hints of in September.





The well-composed trio set, which also included two original pieces by which Rohrer displayed his creative absorption of training in classical composition, ended in firm jazz territory with a romp through Thelonious Monk's "Bye-Ya." It was a suitable farewell in funky terms to his new Indianapolis fans until he returns with his APA-finalist colleagues in April for a three-day finale.











