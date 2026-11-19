There was no question of Brahms being an afterthought for the

Cover of the group's McKay recording

The phrase came from violinist David Bernat to describe the Formosa Quartet "set" after the ensemble played its opening piece, George Frederick McKay's "American Sketches." That work gave sufficient evidence of the group's right to be making its EMS debut. McKay's language across the three movements of his String Quartet No. 1 is thick-textured but with no cluttering in the flow of ideas. Syncopation and a "hoedown" atmosphere (Copland offers a ready comparison in "Rodeo") were attractively mastered in the finale.

Priority was placed on tonal blend, rhythmically astute as well, across the four well-coordinated voices, including a guest violist, En-Chi Cheng. The other members are Jasmine Lin, violin, and Deborah Pae, cello.

The set's components were announced from the stage, starting with the spirited "Cherokee Shuffle," an arrangement of a fiddle tune. Later, a storytelling episode had the two men walking about to narration from Lin, then finding a red guitar pick that allowed the group to coalesce around a demonstration of their plucking virtuosity.

In what sounded like what they call a "pops unpopped" segment, more virtuosity was exhibited in an adaptation of a Mexican popular melody that featured the four musicians finishing or starting phrases begun or continued by their colleagues. Precise placement of the relevant notes on someone else's instrument had the effect of a drill team displaying its practiced skills of artistic/athletic coordination. For the sake of centering the group's affinity for other types of music, a swift version of a Benny Goodman hit, "Rachel's Dream," brought the concert up to intermission.

Now onto that Brahms: as informal and zesty as the unconventional set was, the String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat, op. 67, presented the relaxed, sustained lyricism of which this composer was often capable. With Bernat yielding the first chair to Lin, there were new marvels from the Formosa to appreciate. Her tone gleamed and took flight, making of this overall gentle music something soaring but never losing sight of the ground from which it sprang. Her colleagues followed suit, and guest violist Cheng seemed fully in tune with the Formosa's understanding of the work. The third movement especially embraced the range of intensity in the music, as the viola was often in the spotlight.

The Formosa's marvelous local debut occasioned an encore. It was a transcription with a few liberties of a highlight from Louis Armstrong's early career, "West End Blues." Bernat was back in the first chair, and his mastery of the opening cadenza, a masterpiece of early jazz trumpet on its own, was creditable. Armstrong's wordless vocal in a subsequent chorus was gracefully played by Lin, and Bernat's glistening solo was a close relative to the goosebump-raising aspect of Armstrong's original. The Formosa's encore could be counted as classical music with an asterisk, perhaps, of this 98-year-old recorded gem.





















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