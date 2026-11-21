Hyeseon Jin has a doctorate from IU I knew as soon as I saw the program of a guest recitalist at the University of Indianapolis that I would want to be there. In fact I had sort of forgot everything else Hyeseon Jin was scheduled to play until I was seated in the Ruth Lilly Performance Hall Friday evening.

What put the performance in the "must-hear" category for me was Maurice Ravel's "La Valse," which can dependably wow an orchestra audience but is much less often encountered as a solo piano piece. Grove's Dictionary even says the piano version is for two pianos. Its difficulty under a mere two hands is one thing, but of course it's a magnificent concept and a tapestry honoring the Viennese waltz with unparalleled fervor.

You'll come across symphony program notes that make a lot of the extramusical meaning of the work as a foreshadowing the late 19th- century world about to be blown to smithereens by World War I. The composer said that cataclysm plus his mother's death influenced his tribute to the waltz, so there's good authority for such an interpretation.

Presenting a contrasting viewpoint, it's just as valid to hear one pianist render "La Valse," with the great canvas of orchestral color absent. It was fun to hear a side of Ravel brought forward that most listeners already know is there, but which this music's spectacle may obscure when decked out in orchestral regalia.

In this piece, something germane to Ravel and his older contemporary Debussy emerges when the piano alone is responsible for the effect. Richard Taruskin makes the point in his magisterial Oxford History of Western Music: "Ravel's eclecticism was more innocent and accommodating than Debussy's probably because it proceeded from a more optimistic, even hedonistic, view of art and its purposes."

When Debussy turned his attention away from France, his choices tended to be more exotic, often with an admiring taste of parody ("Golliwogg's Cakewalk"). Ravel looked around without traces of nationalism, being steeped in the borderline culture of the Basque country. He not only reached out with gusto toward Spain in several masterpieces, but in "La Valse" he also displayed that "innocent and accommodating" temperament, allowing for a classical distance of perspective, which could celebrate as well as critique Vienna, the imperial center of past European cultural glory.

Jin's performance allowed the listener to revel in the rich mixture of motives serving a central thematic message, without the temptation to conclude that the waltz was being deconstructed as a genre and even mocked for some inherent disorder amid the sweep of triple-time invitation to the dance. Sufficient color was implied in the variety of definition the pianist gave to each "voice" as it merged with and divided from its context. The wash of glissandos up and down the keyboard at the climax was invigorating without any destructive hints applied.

The recital opened with a work centered in Jin's eminence as a prize-winning interpreter of Franz Liszt. The "Dante" Sonata (the full title translated as "after reading Dante") has the programmatic significance of which Liszt was a master. But the piece's method is nowhere episodic, which rendering the Divine Comedy in musical terms might certainly invite.

One of the prime lyrical passages, offering relief from the emotional tumult characteristic of the Inferno, displayed the pianist's steadiness and consistency of tone as a left-hand melody arose across the tenor and alto registers of the keyboard, suggesting the doomed love of Paolo and Francesca. There was an unerring balance throughout her playing across this otherworldly landscape.



For emotional coloration of more fanciful variety, Jin's rendering of Schumann's "Fantasiestucke," opus 12, was brilliant and multifaceted. She gave each of the eight pieces its independence as a sketch living up to a sometimes enigmatic title. The finality of "Ende vom Lied" was moving, with an exquisite settling down into an "Amen" cadence.

The program's short piece was Respighi's Notturno no. 3 (from Six Pieces for Piano), which gave an opportunity to appreciate a composer away from his sometimes outsized persona. Jin's touch was ethereal, and featured her singing tone at its most radiant.



