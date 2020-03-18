"Two Cigarettes in the Dark" glows in the tenor partnership of Keith Oxman and Houston Person

|Annette Murrell sings two songs on Keith Oxman CD.
"Two Cigarettes in the Dark" (Capri Records Ltd.) starts off by showcasing the saxophone dialogue with the evergreen Frank Loesser song "I've Never Been in Love Before." At 84 when this recording was made in late 2018, Person contributes the wisdom of the ages, balancing Oxman's buttersmooth phrasing with a more pungent sound.
The partnership always sounds natural: The tenormen share space compatibly, and the way Person sets the tone for Murrell's sojourn through "Everything Happens to Me" speaks to his fruitful experience over many years with singer Etta Jones. Murrell spreads her wings in "Crazy He Calls Me" as well.
On this track, Jeff Jenkins' deft, fluttery piano solo compliments his boss' approach. Oxman typically sounds relaxed, and even when he imparts some intensity to his solos, he keeps them on a low simmer that suits his style. He inevitably sounds comfortable throughout his instrument's compass. The producer left in an apt remark of Person's at the end: "Yeah, that's just raggedy enough o be good." Precisely!
Oxman's originals are bracing and have a little bit of that appealing raggedyness to them as well. "Murphy's Law Impacts L.E.A.P.," a title with no doubt an interesting story behind it, has a consistent, conventional focus with some interesting turns to it. Paul Romaine's drum solo, concentrating on toms and cymbals, invigorates the peroration.
Jenkins contributed a tune, "Wind Chill," with an unforced boogaloo vibe that's not just meat and drink to band guest Person, but also suits whole group. The pianist seems to have fun tweaking his own melody. Person is also in his element in Johnny Griffin's "Sweet Sucker," in which bassist Ken Walker takes his only solo, a comfortably grooving showcase setting up a series of tenor exchanges, before Person and Oxman ride through the outchorus in smart style.
This is a release that shows the continuing strength of imaginative mainstream jazz,and but it rewards close listening.
