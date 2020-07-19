Sunday, July 19, 2020

'Under My Thumb' sums up the current President's view of the USA

The President seems fond of using “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his rallies. With those mass gatherings...

Posted by Jay Harvey on Sunday, July 19, 2020
Posted by at

1 comment:

  1. RichardJuly 19, 2020 at 8:40 AM

    Great fun! Enjoy your posts . . . I worked with Theodore at Incarnation when I was interim choirmaster awhile ago.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)