OTSL's 'Champion' vies for a world title as the Metropolitan Opera weighs in with a new production

|A scene from OTSL's 2013 "Champion"
Having seen the world premiere of Terence Blanchard's "Champion" ten years ago in St. Louis, for the curious I provide a link below to my review of the original production. Sure to become a hit, a more expansive version has been mounted by New York's Metropolitan Opera. As I first encountered the work via Opera Theatre of St. Louis, "Champion" seemed rich in pathos but oddly deficient in dramatic momentum and too neatly dressed up in climactic choral robes.
