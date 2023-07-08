Able in Paris: One-woman show tells how Josephine Baker found herself as a French heroine

-

The search for personal identity in a weltering world can sometimes seem like a core 21st-century problem. Among the many ways that search has been carried out earlier in the history of prominent people is  Josephine Baker's, an expatriate entertainer known and loved by the French public from the 1920s until her death in 1975. Hers is an extraordinary example of what it means to invent, and re-invent, oneself.

As the District Theatre show "Josephine" indicates, as a black girl in St. Louis during the racially explosive 'teens, she entered show business in the most vulnerable condition imaginable. She was a prime target for exploitation and a rough education in the school of hard knocks. In two scintillating acts, Tymisha Harris outlines a portrait that draws on Josephine's nascent charisma and her somewhat slower-to-develop skills. 

Harris designed the costumes and choreographed the show. An earlier version played Indianapolis at the

Alexander Calder wire sculpture of Josephine Baker (1926). Hands remind me of how Tymisha Harris uses hers in "Josephine"

2016 Fringe Festival, District Theatre director Pauline Moffat told me at intermission Friday night. "Josephine" has evolved with the collaborative efforts of Harris and Michael Marinaacio, whose multifaceted work is summed up in the program as "producer/creator/co-creator."

The production's weight perhaps disproportionately rests on the first act, where Baker's multiple transformations and life changes are concentrated. But the audience sails through the more poised and restrained second on vivid memories of the first.  

Admiration takes over, and surprisingly reaches a summit in Harris' reverent singing of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin',"  which puts an imaginative musical cap on Josephine's appearance (speaking, not singing) onstage at the March on Washington in 1963, just before Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech.

Harris' impersonation of a truly legendary figure has warmth and substance throughout. An approximation of the nude dancing that brought the young woman favorable notoriety in 1920s Paris has the unashamed energy and pizazz of an entertainer embracing her destiny and happy to fulfill it without reservation. A blithe narrative of Baker's personal relationships — both stormy and fulfilling, charitable as well as erotically charged —is woven into her representation of Josephine's dancing and singing.

Her love of exotic pets, her service to the French Resistance in World War II, and her adoption of a "Rainbow Tribe" of a dozen children are all recounted in Harris' quest to offer a complete portrait of a unique woman, who turned her appeal as a suggestive symbol of black beauty into an outsize personality she seems to have controlled well both on- and offstage. 

As with that Dylan song, the show's other musical numbers take their place appropriately, shedding light on the heroine's life at different stages. Irving Berlin's "Blue Skies" is a vehicle for combining Baker's early awkwardness with her indelible magnetism. "Strange Fruit" is intoned hymnlike, with a perspective and pathos equal to Billie Holiday's, made more monumental by Baker's triumphant return to her homeland amid her painful memories of racism. "La Vie en Rose" takes a commanding position at the end, cementing Baker's luster as an icon of French popular culture, while inevitably carrying her American background into an arena where she could put it to good use.

"Josephine" is a welcome reminder of the strength that can emerge from the search for an identity that sustains life and can be authentically individualized.  But it's also solid, fully engaging entertainment. You may get to hold one of Josephine's tomatoes. (Proper context for that requires you to see the show.)



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more