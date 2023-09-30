Time for Three resumes contact with Indianapolis Symphony as Classical Series debuts

-

 From the stage of Hilbert Circle Theatre Friday night, two of the three founding members of the "garage-

Nick Kendall, Ranaan Meyer and Charles Yang make up Time for Three.

band string trio" known as Time for Three heaped praise on Indianapolis' contribution to  their development as an ensemble during the decade they spent here as ensemble in residence for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Ranaan Meyer, who plays double bass superbly, even credited the ISO and local audiences with deserving some of the glory shed by Tf3's Grammy win this year. Mutual admiration was indeed well-distributed as the guest artists played one of the recent concertos written for them and commissioning orchestras: "Contact" by Kevin Puts.

In four movements, with alliteration running through its titles, "Contact" made a hit with the first of two audiences Time for Three is entertaining here this weekend. A repeat performance of the program, which also includes Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony and Beethoven's "Egmont" Overture, will be at 5:30 p.m. today. Kevin John Edusei, a popular guest conductor touted by some as a worthy successor to Krzysztof Urbanski as ISO music director, is on the podium.

"Contact" exploits the technical skills and textural variety that Meyer and violinists Charles Yang and Nicolas Kendall are capable of. The composer shows sensitivity to the wealth of arrangements and fresh compositions in Tf3's discography; he knows their stuff, seemingly as well as they do.

There is also wordless singing, which opens "The Call" (first movement) and sets the work's exploratory tone. On Friday, the ensemble displayed just as much rapport and accuracy vocally as it does when its string instruments are in force. That's when ringing pizzicatos, well-balanced counterpoint, and heart-stirring melodies come into play, all informing Puts' inspiration from what he heard Tf3 do at a New York pub before making professional contact — and hence, "Contact."

The control exhibited at low dynamic levels, sometimes with sensitively applied non vibrato playing, was exemplary in the title movement. Fantastic exuberance, with lots of rapid string crossings from the violins, dominated the finale, "Convivium." The second-movement scherzo, "Codes," was both funny and ferocious.  

For an encore, Time for Three brought back an old chestnut, its arrangement of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah." I'm amazed at how firmly this tune has lodged in the public ear, reminding me of another infectious ear-worm with a narrow melodic range, Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." Tf3's sensitive performance Friday was dedicated to the memory of Marianne Williams Tobias, longtime program annotator for the ISO, who died in July. (Before the music began, ISO CEO James Johnson dedicated the. 2023-24 Classical Series to her.) 

The audience hung on every note the beloved ensemble played. Attentiveness seemed to be constant. Interaction with the orchestra and the soloists' body language made the performance a visual treat as well. Also stunning were the white tennis shoes the violinists wore, especially Kendall's. My imagination hurtled backward before my concert-going time: If Jascha Heifetz had rocked footwear like that in his heyday, perhaps the critic Virgil Thomson would not have panned a 1940 recital by the Russian superstar as "silk underwear music."

The concert opened with a trim, vigorous performance of Beethoven's "Egmont" Overture, which moves from somberness and tumult onto a plane of triumph. That concluding plateau amounted to nice set-up for the increasingly triumphant,  we-knew-them-when Time for Three.

But that's not all, one might add to echo the the hype of late-night TV commercials. After intermission came the Prokofiev, whose triumph from its Soviet premiere through its introduction to the Western world is a matter of record. It's possible to find the climax and conclusion of the first movement too loud (as I did in this orchestra's last performance in 2018) and still acknowledge how it's a logical way to end the weighty Andante, which could hardly make sense if Prokofiev had chosen restraint.

Edusei made sure the orchestra didn't get bogged down in the heaviness, thanks to how the long lines flowed and the manner in which the brass were nicely poised against the strings, instead of sounding merely massive. The second movement was charming in the delicacy of its rapid, wispy figures and the well-balanced warmth of the winds in the trio sections. 

The solemn march character of the Adagio was richly displayed. The tensely begun but uplifting finale remained unfailingly effervescent, with a wealth of color in which the percussion section splendidly capped its frequent employment in the work. In this performance, the final measures dependably reflected the composer at his cleverest. It would take a lot of repeat hearings for that denouement to seem tiresome. On Friday it was equally stimulating to what Time for Three had provided in the unique triple concerto that showcased it so well.





Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more