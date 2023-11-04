Outgoing as well as musically astute, two guest artists herald pause in ISO Classical Series

-

A recent discovery new to this continent makes the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's pre-Yuletide Celebration program this weekend especially exciting.

Nadia Boulanger's Fantaisie variee for Piano and Orchestra had been performed in North America by only

 Dariescu strives to represent women in repertoire.

one orchestra, the Houston Symphony, before Friday night's Hilbert Circle Theatre concert. Its champion, Romanian pianist Alexandra Dariescu, is on hand as soloist, as she was in Houston. The final performance is this afternoon at 5:30.

The French composer (1887-1979) is best-known as an influential teacher, whose Paris studio attracted many young American musicians about a century ago, including Virgil Thomson, Elliott Carter, and Aaron Copland, and continued to provide a sort of finishing school for composers internationally for decades.

Fantaisie variee was composed in 1912, and over its 20-minute length shows an eclectic gift for blending aspects of French romanticism and impressionism alike. For someone with an academic reputation, Boulanger as a composer in this piece has something extraordinary and distinctive to say. The way she balances solo and accompaniment, while keeping both components active rather than making sure each side of the dialogue gets its turn, then recedes, is unusual in the piano-concerto literature.

Dariescu's sympathetic partner in this effort was Russian-American conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya. The

Yankovskaya managed tension and release well.

ISO appeared to romp attentively in music unfamiliar to it. There was evident recognition that both solo and accompaniment had complementary opportunities to shine. It was a bracing presentation of what felt like new music, despite how historically grounded the score is.

Dariescu's obvious joy with the audience's reception of the Boulanger resulted in two encores: With concertmaster Kevin Lin, she played was Clara Schumann's Romance for Violin and Piano, a lovely inspiration for this impromptu duo to bring off well. Then she capped her appearance with "Polichinelle," a familiar designation for the little clowns like those in the annually ubiquitous " "Nutcracker"  ballet. This Brazilian version was a suitably brief, pixieish character piece by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Dariescu projected the feeling that she could have gone on and on, and that the audience would have loved it.

The concert began with a piece well-known in Ukraine, the homeland of its composer, Mykola Lysenko.  The Overture to "Taras Bulba," with that name most familiar to music-lovers from Leos Janacek, in this case maximizes the Cossack energy and ferocity of the Nikolai Gogol's source story. It struck me as a essentially noisy and unrelieved, but effective in laying out larger-than-life aspects of this operatic hero. 

The performance didn't allow extensive opportunity to evaluate and appreciate this guest conductor. That changed enormously when Yankovskaya conducted Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor, op. 74.  It's accurately known by its nickname "Pathetique," a word whose English equivalent has acquired an unfortunately dismissive connotation. The French word centers the music's feeling in suffering and the sympathy it evokes 

Friday's performance was intense and scrupulous. Yankovskaya displayed a remarkable ability to draw every pertinent detail from the orchestra. Looked at askance, perhaps, Tchaikovsky often sounds to me like someone on the verge of a nervous breakdown, even at his most inspired. Handling a vibrant interpretation of his music involves a pinpoint sensitivity to shifts of mood as well as tempo, dynamics and texture. 

Yankovskaya seemed to have that at every moment. And not only were the gestures specific and easy to relate to what I heard, they also indicated that she can convey tension and draw it from an ensemble, but can do so while staying relaxed. She didn't seem too tightly wound up in her work, but flexible enough to allow the full spectrum of the "Pathetique" to be reflected in her movements and truly projected by the ISO, which played superbly throughout. 



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more