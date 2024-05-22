Lynne Arriale returns to show further devotion to forging links beyond the jazz world

It's difficult to keep from basing a post heralding Lynne Arriale's return to Indianapolis on the artistic

Lynne Arriale fixes a steady gaze on being human.

credo she detailed for me in an interview 21 years ago.

Let's start with one revealing quotation from my Indianapolis Star preview of her Jazz Kitchen engagement in April 2003. "Commmunication for Arriale means unabashedly reaching out to. music lovers who aren't signed-sealed-and-delivered jazz fans," I wrote, summarizing what she told me while touring behind the CD "Arise," whieh had been recently released by her new label at the time, Motema.

"Being Human," her latest CD (Challenge Records), doubles down on that belief with a program of original compositions, each with a one-word title identifying a human quality the pianist prizes.

On the Dutch-label release, Arriale is accompanied by Alon Near, bass, and Lukasz Zyta, drums. The rapport is evident, and very much piano-centered, like most jazz trios comprising those three instruments. The leader wants the communication to be unmistakable, case after case.

For her Jazz Kitchen appearance Friday, she will be assisted by bassist Jeremy Allen and drummer Sean Dobbins, two Bloomington-based musicians who have often played here.

As a composer, Arriale has a skillful grasp on the emotional function of melody, and few will fail to get how well the music is fused with each title. "Passion" opens the set, with a stormy intro that yields to the controlled, positive aspects of passion. "Faith" has a churchy feel, and Arriale has succeeded in forging a gospel hymn with her bandmates: you may want to wave your hands in the air. In contrast, "Curiosity" reaches out with a disjunctive melodic line and an exploratory feeling throughout. None of the ten pieces is long. Improvisations on each theme never go far afield.

Arriale said to me about "Arise" a generation ago: "We want it to sound like every note is perfectly in place and everything could be no other way." Ditto for "Being Human." The fundamental things apply as time goes by, as Dooley Wilson sang to Humphrey Bogart in "Casablanca."

On the new disc, Arriale permits herself second thoughts only about "Love," turning to a reprise of the acoustic-trio version with the clavinova's ability to mimic a wordless chorus. "Love" indeed could lend itself to having lyrics attached: it's got a singer-songwriter vibe and is based on strophic form. It seems to say plenty about its subject as is, however.

Similarly, :"Persistence" maintains a doggedness in both theme and coda. "Gratitude" is reflective, incorporating a fine bass solo, which picks up on the promise of Alon Near's earlier spotlight turn in "Heart," the disc's longest track.

The Jazz Kitchen appearance Friday is sure to arouse interest from the fan base Arriale acquired here decades ago. "Being Human" is what it's all about. It's not the hokey-pokey.







