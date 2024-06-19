Conrad Herwig's McCoy Tyner: Piano master's legacy gets Latin underpinning

-

Conrad Herwig, an adept veteran trombonist, has made a specialty of small-group arrangements of jazz masters in Latin-jazz stylings. "The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner" (Savant) is a fine continuation of the series, especially given that as a composer Tyner (1938-2020) created sturdy pieces with lots of momentum as well as heart.

Conrad Herwig has made Latinizing jazz classics a specialty.

Tyner's heavily accented piano style isn't obsesssively expanded to the septet Herwig heads here. The arrangements welcome the occasionally laidback nature of Latin-American music. But the impressiveness of Tyner's approach is effectively translated to a band that depends on the animated verve of Camilo Molina's conga drums. 

The traditional three-man rhythm section fits indelibly into that vibe, with a guest appearance on "Walk Spirit, Talk Spirit," by Latin-jazz maestro Eddie Palmieri. Much of the credit for the rhythm section's solidity goes to pianist Bill O'Connell. "African Village" is a typical example of how well-knit the rhythm section is.

The front line features the formidable talents of saxophonist Craig Handy, who can go to the outside creditably, especially in "Blues on the Corner." Handy gives a fundamental urgency to "Four by Five" when he picks up he baritone sax. On that piece, O'Connell takes a solo that represents his vigorous imagination well.

Trumpet clarity, well controlled in both soloing and ensemble duties, comes from Alex Norris. The lack of excessive display, sometimes a danger in this genre, is most welcome. Norris turns hauntingly to the flugelhorn in one track, the reflective "Search for Peace."

Herwig's playing is agile, covering a wide expanse of range and expression. His soloing is both fluttery and well-grounded  in "African Villeage." The arrangement is notable for precise horn writing. When the mood strikes Herwig and the other arrangers to reconstruct Tyner's original versions, the result honors the tune while at the same time isolating phrases for the horns to show off their rapport, as in one of Tyner's hits, "Passion Dance." The trombonist's dexterity is astonishing in his "Mellow Minor" solo.

Palmieri makes the most of his cameo appearance on "Walk Spirit, Talk Spirit." The piano is unaccompanied to start with, establishing the rhythmic sparkle that seems characteristic of these arrangements. Also typical is the band's preference for clear-cut endings, with the ensemble capping each rendition with well-chosen punctuation, as if to say, "How 'bout that?!"


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu
Read more

DK's 'Divas A-New': What's past is prologue (so is what's present)

-
Image
  Ensemble exuberance in "Stories from the Corner Bar" Joshua Blake Carter's curtain speech gave Dance Kaleidoscope 's opening-night audience Thursday a concise, graceful indication of how the transition from his illustrious predecessor as artistic director, David Hochoy, is settling in. Before "Divas A-New" took the stage, the audience at Schrott Center for the Arts (a new venue for the company) got brief exposure to DK's educational wing as two student troupes performed. That was a charming showcase for what's been possible since DK moved into a new permanent rehearsal and educational home in 2020. The solidity of the professional company no longer had to pose questions as to whether its growing profile was anything more than a castle in the air.  Setting aside what the hyphen in the program title must mean (since "anew" would seem to convey the idea), it's clear the "divas" idea builds upon the popular focus in earlier pr
Read more