We've long been accustomed to the commercialization of Christmas, which has been denounced from

Kids hail top-hatted Frosty before the day heats up.

pulpits so often that many of us could cobble together a suitable sermon on the topic as rapidly as AI might.

Naturally, there's long been the spread of money to be made with the very imagery of the holiday, its meaning drummed into us by repetition. Through stage and screen and Coca-Cola ads, visions of merchandised sugarplums dance in our heads. 

The latest production of "A Very Phoenix Xmas" packages the overload into "It's a Wonderful Die Hard Life Story Actually." It's seasonal carry-on baggage stuffed into  the overhead compartment for the flight home. Expect some turbulence.

Entertainment rituals rub shoulders with the religious kind. "The Christmas Story" in demonic TV repetition is the basis of one of "A Very Phoenix Xmas"s most haunting skits. As a culture, we have an obsession with holiday returns to "The Nutcracker" and "A Christmas Carol." Once Black Friday rolls around, we all climb onto the "Little Drummer Boy" treadmill. Pa rum pum pum pum.

Perceptions of the year-end holidays, chiefly the secular blossoming of Christmas cheer, are wrapped up in draining our time and our pocketbooks. This show is properly a magical blend of stagecraft and multimedia enchantment. 

At the center of it all is a hyper-versatile cast of five stage comedians: Matthew Altman, Devan Matthias, Paige Neely, Zachariah Stonerock, and Kelsey Van Voorst. They are under the direction of a spectacularly gifted comic mastermind, Claire Wilcher. She wrote that "Christmas Story" sketch, as well as a hilarioua takedown of the song about a chipper, temperature-challenged Frosty the Snowman, whose top hat allows him to cavort with kids at play outdoors, but only if his snowy body stays intact. (Wilcher also appears in snippets of acting,  parodistic film clips edited in dialogue with actual scenes from cinematic favorites. She's a withering skeptic about some treasured moments, such as the appearance to Scrooge of the Ghost of Christmas Past.)

Their men captivated by "Die Hard," merry wives celebrate freedom. 

There are other kinds of meltdown in the course of the show. In "Prancer Promo," a garrulous TV host finds her tinseled interview style upended by a visit from a movie director, jarringly effervescent about his dark take on one of Santa's reindeer. 

"Die Hard Widows" presents three wives sidelined by their husbands' must-see holiday TV. As is commonly known, the action movie plants its setting of adventure at a Christmas party, which is all the excuse the men need to ritualize revisits to the macho thriller. The women are ill-at-ease about their abandonment, but build in some retribution to their fun and games in another part of the house. 

However brief, all the characterizations are full-bore. None of the performances are sketchy. That's the province of the sketches themselves.








-
