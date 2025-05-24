With a two-brother front line plus 'the Mayor,' Prophets proclaim in Jazz Kitchen return

-

Derrick Gardner and the Jazz Prophets in full cry at the Jazz Kitchen 

A common understanding of prophets is that they predict the future. But prophecy also encompasses telling the truth, as Old Testament prophecy reminds us. So Derrick Gardner's longstanding name of his bands as the Jazz Prophets surely wants to lay claim to the truth-telling function. It's doubtful any creative musician wants to trumpet to the world: "My music may be insincere, but it's pretty good." Truth provides the heartbeat.

So we can take Derrick Gardner and the Jazz Prophets as truth in labeling. The fact is substantiated by a couple of discs that originated here a few decades ago during the the heyday of Owl Studios.  And it was further confirmed Friday with the band's return to the Jazz Kitchen.

The sextet is directed by Derrick, a fiery trumpeter, with his brother Vincent as first-class trombonist. Completing the front line is saxophonist Rob Dixon, whose local prominence was saluted by the bandleader with the "mayor" title that has been affectionately attached to him for years. Filling out the group was a new rhythm section: pianist Isaiah Jones, Jr.; bassist Ivan Taylor, and drummer Cliff Wallace. 

Of the players new to me, I was particularly fascinated by the pianist, whose solos on the first set's four tunes had a nice breadth of expression and texture. Yet they didn't seem to be all over the place, but had a solid cohesive quality. There was an orchestral balance to them, yet I hasten to add they swung from stem to stern.

Bassist Ivan Taylor, whose solo in Jackie McLean's "Appointment in Ghana" was the set's first opportunity to hear him at length, seemed frantically busy. But that was just one side of his adeptness. In Derrick Gardner's "Dig That," he sounded laid-back in his thoughtful, grooving solo, with note choices that countered the scattershot impression I had at first. 

Occasional punctuation by the other horns sometimes enlivened the third hornman's solo in the band's shrewd arrangements. The trombonist showed the kind of flair and steadiness that has earned him the first chair in his section of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. In "Appointment in Ghana," he started his solo with a series a brief, two-note outbursts, playing peekaboo with the rhythm section. He was dependably expansive from that point on.

Dixon was reliably vivid and sometimes flamboyant on both alto and tenor in the course of the set. I admired his own "Ten Thousand Ships," a title I thought might have been inspired by Lord Byron (whose line "Ten thousand fleets sweep over thee in vain" made me both suspect and doubt that a quotation was intended). The brooding nature of its opening line, with the horns in lockstep,  encouraged that connection in my English-major mind. 

The drummer's best exposition came in the set-ender, Pat Metheny's "Timeline," whose lead sheet online revealed to me its inspiration in the unique drumming style of Elvin Jones: "For Elvin" appears just under the title. Sure enough, Wallace's climactic soloing bore the Jones stamp in the mixed distribution of accents and patterns sometimes called "spread rhythm." Metheny's theme itself paid tribute to the influential drummer: The unison display of the melody by the front line set the tone. Derrick Gardner's solo was commanding; Dixon, Jones and Taylor followed suit. The ensemble came to a dashing conclusion.


[Photo by Rob Ambrose]

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more