Mark Masters salutes Sam Rivers: Freedom of structure and solo-band interplay

-

Sam Rivers in action 

It was understandable that Sam Rivers would be hailed as an elder statesman of jazz long before his death at 88 in 2011. He had a career of restless, inspired collaboration and his personality as both saxophonist and bandleader was firmly stamped on the vast realm of post-bop jazz. It was  a fertile area for exploration, and Rivers affected a host of younger players, including, briefly, the well-established Miles Davis.

He had a loose sense of form and ensemble balance, but it was by no means mindless free-for-all thinking that animated him. One writer described his big-band writing as a cross between Duke Ellington's range of work and John Coltrane's "Ascension," a superficially chaotic ensemble that included Indianapolis' Freddie Hubbard.

The common bond  (between Ellington and Coltrane)  fed into Rivers' artistry partly through trust in the individuality of his sidemen as both ensemble  members and soloists.

With "Sam Rivers 100" (Capri Records),  the Mark Masters Ensemble continues with a long-running series of imaginative tribute albums, which has included a range of monumental achievements, from the songs of Alec Wilder to "Porgy and Bess." The title harks back a short distance to the Rivers centennial year, 2023. 

Rivers' compositions are the bedrock; Masters' arrangements, the outgrowth. The abstract theme of "Cyclic Episode"  is practically cubism in musical form. The players display pinpoint coordination in Masters' arrangements like this one. The framing of solos is clever here and elsewhere: Tom Luer's baritone-sax outing moves into call-and-response with the other horns. Solos also are placed to complement  each other. Chris Colangelo's bass picks up on the soliloquizing mood Dave Woodley had established in his trombone solo.

The featured soloist from outside the ensemble is Billy Harper, a tenor saxophonist of fascinating individuality. Unfortunately, that  includes some poor intonation in places, notably the opening track, "Fuchsia Swing Song."  Still, his phrasing is imaginative: his linking skills display a distinctive stamp. Harper's way of standing out without going too far "outside" matches the authenticity behind Masters' tribute to Rivers. The arrangements are also commendable for their unfussy endings, even when they sound abrupt at first hearing. 

Sometimes, the way the band reintroduces itself after a good solo, such as Jerry Pinter's in "Fuchsia Swing Song," bridges the inevitable contrast between solo and ensemble. Rivers' tribute to his wife and collaborator, "Beatrice," is among the fine arrangements, but again Harper's nice solo ideas are marred by some off-pitch playing. On that track, it's  a relief to take in  Luer's bari-sax outing, consistently in tune. As on some other Masters Ensemble CDs, it's a pleasure to have veteran trumpeter Tim Hagans weigh in, especially on the edgy "Calls of the Wild" and the commendable "Paean." 





Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more