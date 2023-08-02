Chuck Owen's 'Renderings': Hoosier violinist sits in with German big band

-

 In an expansive project interrupted by the pandemic, Chuck Owen directs the WDR Big Band in his arrangements and compositions on "Renderings" (MAMA Records). Before the worldwide interruption fell, he invited over Sara Caswell, a violinist who has raised her Bloomington background and Indiana University jazz training to national prominence, for a couple of pieces included in the eight-piece recording. A year and 10 months separate the two sessions that make up "Renderings." 

Meeting of minds: Sara Caswell and Chuck Owen
In his booklet notes, Owen goes into considerable detail on how "Renderings" came together. There are some arrangements revised from their original contexts, one new piece, a standard, and compositions by members of the German ensemble, which was established after World War II at a Cologne radio station, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR). 

Caswell is featured on Chick Corea's "Arabian Nights," and clearly sets the mood for an excursion through the revered keyboardist's composition. Apart from feeling the performance goes on too long (an impression I got at times from an earlier Caswell/Owen collaboration), the inspired violin playing has much to do with how vibrant the nearly 12-minute performance is through most of its length. 

The violinist is also key to supporting the wandering of "Of Mystery & Beauty," the recording's next-longest piece, written by ensemble member Karolina Strassmayer, who takes a defining alto-sax solo. The composer puts a personal stamp on her solo, and engages in suggestions of dialogue with Caswell. The spookiness implied in the title is slow to take over, keyed to the violinist's security and unforced breadth of expression. 

"Renderings" gets off to a captivating start with Owen's new piece, "Knife's Edge," in an edgy, angular arrangement with closely linked tenor and trumpet solos. The track peaks in a drum solo that emerges against the subdued ensemble.

A 2019 finalist in the American Pianists Association's jazz competition, Billy Test has a few good solos in the set,  starting with his subtle organ introduction to  "...And Your Point Is?" The track is distinguished by the magnificent trombone of Andy Hunter, which opens toward Test's crisply punctuated solo. The agile tuba of Mattis Cederberg is also worth special attention. 

Test's single-line piano solo on Owen's "A Ridge Away" also makes the most of its showcase. And he doesn't waste a note in establishing the right atmosphere for the old Frank Sinatra number, "This Love of Mine," which features a  marvelous ending.

Owen's ingenuity as an arranger is especially attractive in bassist John Goldsby's "Fall Calls," in which soloists Philipp Braemswig (guitar), Strassmayer, and Hunter peek into and draw away from the ensemble fabric before coalescing as a solo group. Another ensemble member's composition, "Canoe," is a gentle swinger, well designed to showcase the composer (alto saxist Johan Hoerlen) and another adept trombonist, Ludwig Nuss, before a gathering of forces dramatically opens a door for Hoerlen to re-enter. 

This sort of thing is among the many indications that Owen's generating involvement is thoroughly supportive of his bands, both in aggregate and in fitting individual displays. His masterly bridging of the Covid crisis is just one of the ways "Renderings" can be recommended. 



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more