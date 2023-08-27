Jazz Kitchen summer is crowned by much-anticipated return of the Steve Allee Big Band

-

Multiple views of Steve Allee addressing Saturday's audience

It's always a treat, and there's always new material jostling with old favorites when the Steve Allee Big Band returns to the Jazz Kitchen.

The pianist-bandleader is forever writing, it seems, and when he speaks about "our new composition" it doesn't come across as "the royal we," but rather a way of emphasizing his sturdy zest for collaboration with excellent musicians. That was consistently evident in the band's second set Saturday night.

The 18-piece ensemble always rivals the cookin' going on in the club's actual kitchen: Mouth-watering, palate-pleasing, and both easy and stimulating to digest. That prevailed from the well-knit opener, "Doppelganger," which settled into a full-ensemble riff behind the solo partnership of the pianist and vibraphonist Rusty Burge, to the deceptively chaotic "Bus to Belmopan," one of the old favorites.

There were a few visits to the "funky thide of sings," to borrow a phrase from Billy Cobham. "Hey Hey" provided a well-tuned vehicle for Mike Stricklin. Known for his local representation of the "Texas tenor" style, in this band he plays alto sax. I don't know if there's such a mode as "Texas alto," though that could be applied to the late, unique Ornette Coleman (checkpoint: "Ramblin'"). But Stricklin is from a different kettle of fish, and he cooked up well here (with an ascent to a high-register squeal in his first phrase, a Texas alto indeed) and later in a solo spotlight shared with tenorman Rob Dixon on "Twisted Taffy." 

That song also exhibited the band's precision, with short, pinpoint phrases well-linked over brief pauses. Throughout the set, the aggregation always swung regardless of any of the arrangements' intricacy, thanks to the superior drumming mastery of Steve Houghton. 

On "Brothers," the rich sound of the reeds was remarkable — the sax section sometimes recalling the phrase Virgil Thomson once applied to the Philadelphia Orchestra's strings: "as if the suavity of it were a visual and a tactile thing, like pale pinky-brown velvet."

On the other hand, while Allee doesn't often move toward the grandiose in his ensemble writing, he can call upon a coordinated adrenaline rush from such an outstanding set of musicians. You don't always need nuance: I loved the way the ensemble built toward a climax in "Brothers," somewhat bringing to mind the great "New Testament" sound of the 1950s Count Basie band. 

The integrity of the ensemble held up especially well in "Freedom," a sort of suite that moved into several territories. Instrumentation shifted subtly, with saxes replaced by a couple of clarinets and a flute, shifting the timbre. There was a wonderful episode of call-and-response with Jeff Conrad's high trumpet answering Dixon's tenor. The piece lived up to its title. But Allee-esque freedom dependably has a kind of firm, gentle control applied to it, and such is among the joys of listening live to his Big Band.

[Photos by Rob Ambrose]





Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more