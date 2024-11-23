IVCI's 2006 gold laureate Augustin Hadelich makes sold-out return visit

-

Hadelich's career launched here 18 years ago.
Devotees of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis are used to hearing the six solo violin sonatas by Eugene Ysaye (1858-1931), the Belgian virtuoso and teacher of IVCI founder Josef Gingold, so what was bound to stand out in Augustin Hadelich's program Friday night at Indiana Landmarks Center was Ysaÿe's Op. 27, No. 3, "Ballade."

What a standout it was! The 2006 competition gold medalist's performance provoked an instant standing ovation in the middle of his recital for the capacity audience. It was preordained that the inclusion of "Ballade" would generate an extraordinary reception.

The well-defined progress of the piece, with its Romantic-inflected evocation of J.S. Bach, was so unified in concept that it seemed to mimic visual art. The impression of all-at-onceness, with which we take in paintings, made the fiendishly demanding coda less a virtuosic afterthought than an episode necessarily integrated to all that had gone before it. This was all the more exciting, in large part because Hadelich's superlative technique made everything sound ... well, not easy, but difficult in the most natural way.

He preceded this wonderful rendition with a poised, almost obsessive, one-movement sonata, "Before Sorrow," by David Lang, a contemporary composer associated with the Bang on a Can collective. Nicholas Johnson's vivid program note had me wary with this hint of warning: "At first the work seems constrained, if not tedious, but over time the listener adjusts to the struggle." 

I was just about to find "Before Sorrow" tedious before it closed shop and yielded its mysteries to the Ysaÿe, which made it shine in retrospect. An imaginative linking of two ostensibly unrelated pieces, the second one also from Ysaÿe's op. 27 sonatas, was also a feature of Hadelich's  2019 recital for IVCI. (Friday night's was co-presented with the Violin Society of America, which was just concluding its national convention in town.) 

There was one other unaccompanied work on the program, a product of the dual-citizenship violinist's American fascination: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's "Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk."  Its country-fiddle rhythms and fast-moving double-stopped passages folded in flavorful blues phrases. All the borrowings were distinctly projected, yet not spotty, in this neatly cohesive dancing romp, filled with cakewalk suggestions of blacks parodying upper-crust whites at leisure. 

Chih-Yi Chen has long been an IVCI pianist. 

Another American piece probing a different idiom, a North American absorption of late Romanticism, featured Hadelich's duo partnership with pianist Chih-Yi Chen. It was "Romance," by the formerly long-neglected Amy Beach. It gave the violinist a chance to indulge in his most tender and passionate playing at an inspired stretch. The pianist supported Hadelich sympathetically, as she also did in two more demanding French sonatas, which bookended the concert.

The duo opened with Francis Poulenc's Sonata, a cheeky piece with fully indulged lyrical elements. Hadelich sounded far from appalled by the syrupy side of the French composer. The pianist gave tender expression to the prayerful manner of the second movement, with its sotto voce address to aspects of the spiritual world that Poulenc suavely balanced against his wit and worldliness. The balance between the two instruments parallels the composer's comfortably divided nature. In this performance, the duo particularly caught the high spirits and rhythmic zest of the finale, with its abrupt gestures near the end neatly handled.

Capping the recital, and confirming the Hadelich-Chen musical partnership as something special, came Maurice Ravel's Sonata in G major. The first movement had the delicacy and slightly exotic atmosphere more familiar in Ravel from the "Mother Goose Suite." After an exhibition of vigorous, precise tremolo passages, the ending featured Hadelich's most ethereal playing, with the piano bell-like in accompaniment.

One of the most authentic tributes to American music from a  European composer followed in the "Blues" second movement. Hadelich's snappy pizzicatos at the start and his later mastery of bent notes and an idiomatic wobble at the very end suggested singers Ravel must have become familiar with when he visited this country. The finale thrilled with great surging and ebbing waves of virtuosity from both players. 

Two infectious encores, each drawing on folk idioms, were the duo's response to the sustained ovations. Hadelich and Chen played Eddie South's "Black Gypsy" and Manuel Ponce's "Estrellita," both calculated audience-pleasers that worked their magic dependably. The muses of Central Europe had the day off. The recital displayed just enough seriousness to impress the violin-knowedgeable members of the audience and more than sufficient charm to captivate everyone.

  








Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu
Read more

DK's 'Divas A-New': What's past is prologue (so is what's present)

-
Image
  Ensemble exuberance in "Stories from the Corner Bar" Joshua Blake Carter's curtain speech gave Dance Kaleidoscope 's opening-night audience Thursday a concise, graceful indication of how the transition from his illustrious predecessor as artistic director, David Hochoy, is settling in. Before "Divas A-New" took the stage, the audience at Schrott Center for the Arts (a new venue for the company) got brief exposure to DK's educational wing as two student troupes performed. That was a charming showcase for what's been possible since DK moved into a new permanent rehearsal and educational home in 2020. The solidity of the professional company no longer had to pose questions as to whether its growing profile was anything more than a castle in the air.  Setting aside what the hyphen in the program title must mean (since "anew" would seem to convey the idea), it's clear the "divas" idea builds upon the popular focus in earlier pr
Read more