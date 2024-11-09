Their bodies, their selves: 'Funny, Like an Abortion' gets to fundamentals at IF Theatre

-

 
The title of this play may seem to trivialize a serious issue, considering decades of intense 
division among Americans over the it. But "Funny, Like an Abortion" turns out to strike deep into whether carrying a fetus to term is an obligation or a matter of choice. 

Jade (Racbek Jelso) tries to calm Monroe (Alicia Ana Hernandez-Roulet).

The "funny" part is the decision of one woman to make a game of a do-it-yourself approach, bringing in a close friend to the choice under the cover of staging a surprise birthday party for her. Rachel Bublitz's "dark comedy in one scene" opened Friday evening at IF Theatre, co-produced by Theatre Unchained and American Lives Theatre. It will continue through Nov. 23.

The collaboration involves Megan Ann Jacobs and Chris Saunders as co-directors, with contributions threading both organizations throughout the realization of the show. Alicia Ana Hernandez-Roulet plays Monroe, a pregnant preschool teacher who feels forced to undertake the life-changing action; Rachel Kelso is Jade, her better-off friend and ostensible honoree of the party, now turned ally and adviser.

Any close friendship is subject to manipulation, especially when the manipulating friend is desperate and fearful of legal consequences. Monroe is by temperament perfect at staging the event in her apartment, hidden from the world (she hopes, despite one last transmission from a smashed smart box she calls Butler). 

In her bizarre game, the world of DIY abortifacients parades before the audience, which may share Jade's frequent "ewww — don't do that!" response to the gift-bagged selection. Where's it going to go when it starts with Drano and continues through a believe-it-or-not range of nostrums and sketchy folk wisdom? 

Hernandez-Roulet's performance was spectacular in executing the plan as Monroe seeks a way to transcend her suffering in a society where abortion is no longer legal anywhere. Her friendship with Jade is put under strain by her machinations, which are suffused with flamboyance as well as passion. Hernandez-Roulet's gestural virtuosity was fascinating to watch; the abandon of her extravagantly voiced pain can be felt on our pulses. Kelso's Jade is quick to respond with objections and support across the full range of the women's shared love.

During one climactic speech, Monroe ascends to a full-throated critique of male dominance over women, the denial of female autonomy throughout history. The hints of self-abuse, some of them parodic, play a role in the subjection of women and the desperate measures they may take to escape men's control.  The dance that Jade begins with Monroe, conceived as a way to mutually relieve tension, turns into a belly-beating fury in Monroe's version, her face distorted by anguished desperation. It's one of the most memorable moments in the show, rising to an iconic level.

The actors step out of their roles at the end, with a recital of the topic's woes in contemporary America. There is no clear, safe resolution of Monroe's situation, they remind us. What remains is the playwright's salute to female friendship. The bond between Jade and Monroe is unmistakable. As the old feminist slogan has it: Sisterhood is powerful!

Some playgoers on either side of the issue might question the way religious faith is put to the side. Often used as a club to beat back the reproductive-rights side, Christian doctrine attempts to knock the moral props out from under the view that women's health and control of their own bodies are paramount and worth defending. 

In contrast, Bublitz is focused on the injustice of the power relationship that marginalizes women's freedom to act independently. Across the brightly lit display of the Jacobs-Saunders set, the audience takes in, over 90 minutes, the increasingly messy results of trying to make a funny homemade game out of reproductive health — its prohibitions, dangers, and opportunities. Funny, like an abortion, yes. But is that funny-haha or funny-peculiar and funny-strange? This production tilts toward the latter in absorbing ways, while also being vigorously amusing.

[Photo: Indy Ghost Light]


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu
Read more

DK's 'Divas A-New': What's past is prologue (so is what's present)

-
Image
  Ensemble exuberance in "Stories from the Corner Bar" Joshua Blake Carter's curtain speech gave Dance Kaleidoscope 's opening-night audience Thursday a concise, graceful indication of how the transition from his illustrious predecessor as artistic director, David Hochoy, is settling in. Before "Divas A-New" took the stage, the audience at Schrott Center for the Arts (a new venue for the company) got brief exposure to DK's educational wing as two student troupes performed. That was a charming showcase for what's been possible since DK moved into a new permanent rehearsal and educational home in 2020. The solidity of the professional company no longer had to pose questions as to whether its growing profile was anything more than a castle in the air.  Setting aside what the hyphen in the program title must mean (since "anew" would seem to convey the idea), it's clear the "divas" idea builds upon the popular focus in earlier pr
Read more