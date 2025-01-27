Carmel Palladium return: J@LC Orchestra sharpens its image amid outpourings of skill and energy

-

View of most of the Jazz at Lincoln Center ensemble, with nearly all players shown having played the Palladium concert. Artistic director Wynton Marsalis is at the upper left.

Ten years ago last month, Wynton Marsalis led the Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra in concert at the Carmel Palladium. Of course, the theme was Christmas music, but somewhat removed from conventional treatment and a predictable play list.

As the band returned to the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts Saturday night, I was not  surprised to encounter a totally different program, since holiday music gets a welcome rest for several months. And it's evident that J@LCO has built a sizable book over 30 years in the business under the trumpeter-composer's direction. Thus it has much to offer, as well as a mix of relative newcomers and old-timers in the personnel to play it all.

Two of them — trumpeter Ryan Kisor and baritone saxophonist Paul Nedzela — were featured in an unusual dip into the mainstream, small-group past. They played  the Hoagy Carmichael evergreen "Stardust" in the manner of Chet Baker and Gerry Mulligan during the baritone saxophonist's pathbreaking pianoless quartet days. The tribute had its own special magic, with more than a nostalgic aura, the horns interweaving with rhythm-section accompaniment.

For the most part, we heard the band in full, 15 expert players. Another exception: A third of the group were the saxophonists, led by altoist Sherman Irby. With exquisite balance they were featured as a whole in Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty," adding a touch of delicacy as they took solo turns, a phrase at a time, during one chorus.

Solos were generally well-distributed, with a special showcase reserved for  trumpeter Marcus Printup, a veteran member going back 30 years, in the Benny Golson classic, "I Remember Clifford," a ballad written in honor of another trumpeter, the short-lived Clifford Brown. 

The leader himself shone in  several solos, notably exuberant in Dizzy Gillespie's "Things to Come." The explosive arrangement used to be a J@LCO rave-up for Jon Faddis. Marsalis, whose virtuosity is never in doubt, did a creditable approach to Faddisism, flying high but stopping short of stratospheric screams and ripping off some "Carnival of Venice"-style passages.

Drawing on the Gillespie treasure-trove earlier, the band offered the Latin-inflected "Guarachi Guaro," with coordinated vocal outbursts of the title from the band. Dan Nimmer's deep-delving piano solo was one of his several fine turns in the spotlight. The accents and rhythmic drive in Obed Calvaire's drumming obviated the need for special idiomatic percussion — he did all that was required behind the conventional drum set. The other member of the rhythm section was another adept veteran, bassist Carlos Henriquez.

Marsalis commendably avoided drawing upon the repertoire of Duke Ellington, his big-band idol. Not that such tributes are in any sense undeserved. It's just that there's so much else in the J@LCO tool kit. There are not many other large jazz ensembles from whom you will hear the likes of Lennie Tristano's "Wow" or Charlie Parker's "Klactoveedsedstene." The challenges of both tunes were readily met with aplomb.

Part of Marsalis' focus is not only covering the jazz heritage well, but also imparting it to the younger generation. He and his band reached out to area students in a sound check earlier in the day, and the Noblesville High School Jazz Orchestra opened the Palladium concert offering two well-managed, upbeat numbers with some effervescent soloing, especially from an alto saxophonist.











Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more