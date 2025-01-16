Ensemble Music Society's 2025 opens with a spirited return by Imani Winds

-

With the Indiana History Center audience swelled by young people because of the guest ensemble's recent residency at Butler University, the Imani Winds did not forget "auld acquaintance" in its New Year's appearance Wednesday night for Ensemble Music Society.

Enthusiastically received from the moment it walked onstage, the quintet delivered an effervescent performance supplemented by pianist Michelle Cann. The program's substantial novelty involved her in a piece by Imani co-founder Valerie Coleman, who was its flutist before retiring to concentrate on composition. 

Imani Winds: Kevin Newton (from left), Monica Ellis, Brandon Patrick George, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, Mark Dover.

In  Coleman's "Portraits of Langston," bassoonist Monica Ellis took on the narration, for which she was well-suited. The poetry of Langston Hughes was interspersed among the five movements, which were played by Brandon Patrick George, flute, and oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe, in addition to Cann.

The music had a deft way of representing the scene-painting typical of Hughes' writing, ending with a calm sketch called "Harlem's Summer Night." The piano was silent now and then, especially meaningful in the Prelude, a respectful duo portrait of Helen Keller, the early 20th-century celebrity who surmounted blindness and deafness to become a venerated  international figure. 

The only imbalance between words and music came with "Le Grand Duc Mambo," in which the players fittingly summed up a Paris nightclub riot sparked by anti-feminist feelings — an altercation that took the verbal matter too long to relay. "Jazz Band in a Parisian Cabaret" seemed much better related to Hughes' celebration of a form of entertainment that 20th-century Frenchmen found readily appealing.

Musically, it's no dry January when Imani Winds holds the stage. That was clear from the exuberant program-opener, "A Little Cuban Waltz," by Cuban emigré Paquito D'Rivera. The waltz meter is pushed and pulled as riotous colors proliferate. Ellis seemed to be master of the revels, expressive in both movement and sound. Mark Dover made the most of a jazz-inflected showcase for clarinet in the middle before the ensemble reconvened to wrap up the wild dance. A companion piece on this occasion was Lalo Schifrin's "La Nouvelle Orleans," a picture postcard in musical styles that percolated in historic New Orleans, especially in its unique way of conducting street funerals.

Francis Poulenc, as the only composer featured with no American connection, was represented in Cann's initial appearance, together with Ellis and oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz.   The passionate tune of "Trio"'s second movement was nicely woven together, as the three players displayed the exquisite balance that was on display throughout the concert. In the finale, the coordinated slowing at cadences lent a special character to Poulenc's typical charm. 

Poulenc's masterpiece in chamber music, Sextet, often known by the French equivalent, "Sextuor," concluded the concert in splendid fashion. It represents the secular savoir faire as well as the spiritual outreach of its flamboyant composer. It brought together the unanimity of interpretation Imani has developed for decades along with the sympathetically projected verve of the group's new collaborator, Cann. 

All told, the Imani Winds demonstrate that they are focused, they are intense. The performers' sound burst from their instruments and flourished in the hall's fine acoustics. The space above Imani Winds' heads in the photo above suggests Sister Rosetta Tharpe's declaration: "Up above my head, I hear music in the air."  It was certainly there shimmering Wednesday evening.




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more