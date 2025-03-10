Jim Snidero returns to a favorite place to play, heading a quartet

-

 

The predecessor to the Jazz Kitchen was aptly named in the case of alto saxophonist Jim Snidero: The Place to Start was where he appeared with organist Brother Jack McDuff 43 years ago, he told the audience at his latest return visit Sunday night.

Steve Allee, Peter Washington, Jim Snidero, and Jason Tiemann in action Sunday evening.

It was indeed close to the start of his durable career, shortly after he established himself in New York. Being in McDuff's band vaulted him to familiarity among jazz fans when he was starting out. "I was 12," he added drolly.

Now in his mid-60s, Snidero has had a number of illustrious associations over the years, and is well-represented in recordings. His latest, "Bird Feathers," lies behind his current tour, which takes him around the Midwest with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Jason Tiemann. Indianapolis stalwart pianist Steve Allee completed the group at the Jazz Kitchen stop.

The tribute focus to Charlie "Bird" Parker was well-represented inSunday's set here by "Confirmation" and "Ornithology." Both are famous contrafacts (original tunes modeled upon popular songs). 

Allee balanced chords and melody in his solo in "Ornithology." Tiemann's solo was crisply articulated, very much engaged with the groove but not buried in it. 

Washington, a colleague of Snidero's on recordings going back 30 years, was impressive in honoring the melody of "Embraceable You" while exploring various implications suggested by the original. In accompaniment throughout the set, he straightforwardly represented the "walking" tradition of his instrument while being essential to each tune's momentum and hints of novelty.

As for the alto saxophonist, the flow and centeredness of his tone were consistent throughout the set. I first encountered his playing on a  1980s recording by the Toshiko Akiyoshi big band, where he took a definitive solo in her "Blue Dream": without any sign of strain, his solo embraced both the free-floating and knuckling-down aspects of Akiyoshi's extended composition. 

It was rewarding to hear how steadily he has maintained excellence across the emotional and technical spectrum in a quartet setting. One of his originals in this set, "One by One," he introduced as a memorial piece reflecting on the inevitable loss of friends any aging person experiences. 

The tune has a parallel line in the piano that served the composer's purpose well. Allee's solo moved into almost angry territory, which I felt approached the piece's boundaries. But then again, don't the deaths of loved ones sometimes generate rage within us? So on reflection, Allee's showcase fell thoroughly within the intended significance of "One by One."

The set ended with a spirited romp through "Del Sasser," a Sam Jones composition that was a lively feature for the Cannonball Adderley Quintet several decades ago. The enraptured audience response inspired an encore, once again saluting the bebop icon and all-time alto-sax master. The classic "Bird" blues "Parker's Mood" filled the monumental function memorably. "Bird lives," as the saying goes.


[Photo by Rob Ambrose]




 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more