Sean Imboden Large Ensemble delivers further evidence of mastery

-

Master of intricate but clarifying arrangements for big band, tenor saxophonist-composer

 Sean Imboden ranges over a wide emotional and sonic landscape in "Communal Heart."

Scheduled for release on April 26, the new recording is hard to summarize briefly, but two neighboring tracks in the middle can be described to give some idea of the music's expanse, and the outstanding quality of the Sean Imboden Large Ensemble (SILE). 

Sean Imboden builds his band's fine book.

"Certified Organic," whose title suggests both authenticity and unabashed virtue-signaling, moves quickly into attitude with trombone-section moans and edgy, repeated notes. Joel Tucker lays down a scorched-earth guitar solo, and with a key change, the kind of shift Imboden is fond of; John Raymond remains pesticide-free and nurturing in his trumpet solo, yielding finally to an ensemble climax that's lent extra energy by Cassius Goens' drums.

Imboden steers clear of sentimentality in the ballad feature that follows, "Someone to Watch Over Us." It makes an apt showcase for saxophonist Matt Pivec's solo, after which the ensemble, with a chorale-like texture, becomes almost prayerful. Because Imboden uses his excellent band so conscientiously, such passages don't stand out as eccentric.

When Imboden elaborates a riff, it can become heavy and insistent without turning formulaic. One of those complements the slightly "out" sax solo by Mark O'Connor in "Portal Passage," which ends the program. Further on, there are alternating solo statements by Evan Drybread, baritone sax, and Kent Hickey, trumpet, before Chris Pitts' piano ends alone, musing aloud but at peace with everything that preceded it.

You are likely to be quickly charmed by the first track, "Fire Spirit," with its shifting key centers and the way Imboden stirs the embers into flame halfway through.  The fire is banked but still lends heat behind trumpet and tenor sax solos by John Raymond and Imboden, respectively.

Treble-led textures characterize "Dance of Inquiry," with flute and soprano sax leading. Imboden as arranger comes up with a suitable countermelody below. The deft soloing is entrusted to Andrew Danforth (trombone) and the bandleader, picking up the straight horn (soprano).

The excellence of this music, and the expertise displayed throughout, stirs the wish that somehow this band should be able to tour. That's probably a long shot, given the well-placed performing and teaching obligations SILE members have around here. But I suspect such originals and the way they are executed on "Communal Heart" would travel well anywhere.



 


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more