Three top-drawer masterpieces show the ISO at its best under the current music director

-

 A CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra long ago  told me from his point of vantage that, when it comes to buying concert tickets,  Indianapolis responded more to repertoire than guest artists. Familiar composers did better business than soloists, no matter how well publicized.

That seemed questionable to me, but I soon decided that the local public's preference must have referred mainly to Beethoven as a guaranteed draw. There's hardly anyone else in the pantheon who comes close to filling the hall for classical concerts. 

How keen are Hoosiers on the marvels of the symphonic literature? The turnout for Friday's concert was astonishingly low, given that three acknowledged masterpieces made up the program: Debussy's Prelude to "The Afternoon of a Faun," Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 23 in A major, K.488, and "Ein Heldenleben" (A Hero's Life) by Richard Strauss.

Distinction of repertoire and big-name composers is hardly a magnet, one is forced to conclude. Given that the orchestra's stature under the guidance of Jun Märkl has become consistently high-level, it's some cause for wonder that more Hilbert Circle Theatre seats were not filled last night. One can only hope that the repeat of the program at 5:30 today will attract more music-lovers. But enough preaching to the choir!

The guest artist was certainly not a nonentity, either. Stewart Goodyear was in town as recently as last fall to help ISO pops maestro Jack Everly celebrate the centennial of "Rhapsody in Blue" in an all-Gershwin program. The Canadian pianist  went over well, as he has in a few previous appearances here.

Stewart Goodyear has had two guest appearances here this season.

This time Goodyear was a model of clarity and attentiveness to detail in one of the best Mozart concertos. I admired the unforced wittiness the pianist brought to the first-movement cadenza, for example, The ascent of the Adagio middle movement into the empyrean showed a tasteful blend of brooding and resolve. There was a strain of deliberate exaltation in the soloist's performance, seconded perfectly by the poised accompaniment Märkl fashioned with the orchestra. 

The finale, whose Allegro assai marking permits ramping up to lickety-split buoyancy if the performers can handle it, was superbly dealt with. The rondo theme was bright and brisk both initially and on each return. Its early statement displayed solo bassoon and clarinet in fine fettle, tossing off bravura phrases.

The Debussy piece, just about as well-known as such solo piano evergreens as "Clair de lune" and "The Girl with the Flaxen Hair," represents a trailblazing kind of dreamy languor in orchestral terms. Almost paradoxically, though, there is nothing vague about how Debussy responds to Stephane Mallarme's mythological poem. 

That's the insight Märkl brought to the piece and the orchestra displayed unflinchingly. Episodes suggesting the faun's playful pursuit of some wood nymphs spoke their piece and were gone, and after the mysterious signal of antique cymbals, a fresh magic came over the performance, with hints of regret-free nostalgia suffusing the approach to the final bar.

After intermission, the stage was filled with the full orchestra and some extras for Strauss' daringly autobiographical portrait of heroism. "Ein Heldenleben" has the German master's pictorial imagination at full strength, and the performance met its glorious, attenuated challenges. 

The description of the hero himself has to verge on overstatement to be effective, and so it was Friday evening. The counterstatement to this bravado is sometimes pegged as a description of music critics, but more generally of the hero's adversaries. I felt slightly abashed, which is why I might have awakened this morning with the first phrases of that episode teasing my brain. The winds and their staccato fun and games were aptly saucy. 

ISO concertmaster Kevin Lin

In the portrait of the hero's companion that follows, the solo violin emerges as a splashy, affectionate portrait of the composer's wife. Concertmaster Kevin Lin, gave a predictably lively account of Strauss' expansive depiction of female flair. It's a feather in the music director's cap that Lin has gotten so much exposure in this season's programming.

As the solo subsides tenderly, the swelling orchestra sketches lavishly an intimate  bedroom scene. In Friday night's performance, the imagination could well run riot: the bedroom scene was... well, what it was. 

The ensuing battle with the foes had the madness and barely controlled fury it must have. This is the kind of orchestral writing that one of  Märkl's predecessors, Raymond Leppard, said that the Circle Theatre was simply unsuited to. With all due respect for what Leppard accomplished with the ISO, these potentially overloaded late Romantic scores can come off magnificently, as this one did Friday night. Moreover, the contrasts of texture were by no means glossed over, leading to Strauss' crowning declaration of the hero's essential devotion  to peace, with the full wind choir definitive in chorale-like self-satisfaction. 




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more