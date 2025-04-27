Years in the making, Sean Imboden and colleagues celebrate SILE debut CD at Jazz Kitchen

Cover of SILE's inaugural recording

Sean Imboden's years of creative juices flowing into new works for big band (or large ensemble) displayed the harvest for the Sean Imboden Large Ensemble Saturday night at the Jazz Kitchen.

Since I've already reviewed "Communal Heart" via download, I will comment sparingly here, mainly to note that Imboden keeps writing and bringing new music to this spectacular band. The bounty is likely to continue, the new evident at the CD release party April 26.

The leader took a well-placed solo on tenor sax on "Flowing Currents," whose restless phrases coalesced into a satisfying whole. 

T'hat's typical of Imboden compositions and arrangements that seem authentically "certified organic," to borrow the title of the piece with which SILE began the set.  "Certified Organic" immediately showed the essential contributions of band members as soloists. Guitarist Joel Tucker and trumpeter Anson Banks injected individuality and cogency into the supportive ensemble context.

The sprightliness of rhythms variously applied to the writing helped animate "The Gentle Giant," another of the brand-new compositions. A melodic episode for the trumpet section brought forward a pattern of sharp accents  and hints of a Latin groove. I sensed that a subsequent section of soft playinh featuring  flute was not fully focused. With Banks' comfortably stated flugelhorn solo, everything jelled. 

Older pieces had standout moments in this performance. The atmospheric "Balcony" indicated how deft the band can be with unconventional textures. The way a samba rhythm declared itself behind Zac Granger's trombone solo was captivating, and Imboden's solo turn on soprano sax was brilliant. 

Another well-established piece from the new CD, "Portal Passage," included an exuberant tenor solo from Mark O'C'onnor, slightly greasy and with a hint of bar-walking bravado. No wonder I'm looking forward to his quartet tribute to Stanley Turrentine and Eddie Harris next Tuesday at the Kitchen. 

The set ended with  the blazing "Fire Spirit," featuring lively brief exchanges between bass trombonist Rich Dole and trumpeter Scott Belck. O'Connor had another solo, a little wilder but just as appropriately expressed. Other notable soloists in the course of this exciting set was alto saxophonist Matt Pivec and pianist Chris Pitts. Clearly members of this band feel rewarded by participating in these stunning compositions and strutting their stuff along the way. Such signs of loyalty promise more great things to come for SILE.

