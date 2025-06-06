Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective presents mid-size band excellence across a fresh spectrum in 'The Kaleidoscope Sulte'

-

Visual and musical arts collaborate seldom in a "live" setting, yet the Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective's "The Kaleidoscope Suite" made a compelling case for exploring artistic sharing across genre boundaries at the Jazz Kitchen a year-and-a-half ago.

With fund-raising completed and recording sessions in Bloomington representing the band at its best level, the disc by that name, which also includes four independent pieces, is publicly available now (9ollective.com). 

Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective in action at the Jazz Kitchen
Arrangements are the work of the two bandleaders, trumpeter Kent Hickey and conductor-pianist Alex Shanafelt. The four-part title piece, tracing significant signposts along the color spectrum, is introduced by a selection of works indicative of the band's range and the way it substantiates different aspects of nine-piece jazz-band aesthetics. 

"Hindsight" gets into its gently nostalgic theme with a brief guitar introduction that's typical of how smoothly  and almost inevitably each tune gets under way. And then there are the solos.  In the case of "Hindsight," they are fully necessary supplements to the ensemble, not mere byproducts, and say what they have to say concisely. In "Hindsight,"  credit goes to Sean Imboden, tenor saxophone, and Sam Butler, flugelhorn, but similar examples by several players can be found throughout. Without the piano on most tracks (as Shanafelt conducts), the harmonic support rests capably upon Eric Garcia's guitar.

Sometimes, a solo is allowed to characterize a piece more than the ensemble, though the band is always well-integrated. This is the case with Trevor Mather's assertive baritone saxophone in the spirited, slightly menacing "Inquisitor."

When "The Kaleidoscope Suite" takes over, the listener might feel almost a sensory overload, but the variation of texture, tempo and that unfailing appropriateness of solos is under fine control. Of the four movements, I was especially impressed by "Ardent Passage," a tone poem of admirable expanse yet inevitable focus. 

There are some durable characteristics of the ensemble writing that, when longer notes are set against shorter notes simultaneously, the effect is not so much of counterpoint as a dialogue of contrasting textures. 

The savvy with which this is done in '"The Kaleidoscope Suite" reminds me of the perennial success of the ultimate nonet achievement in jazz history, Miles Davis' "Birth of the Cool," where ensemble colors illuminate the rhythmic variety woven into the compositions. In that classic,  Gerry Mulligan's "Jeru" and other pieces offered new definitions of that elusive element of swing. For the 21st century, "The Kaleidoscope Suite" carries insights into its idiom that are of the same high order. 

 


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more