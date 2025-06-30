Touring and planning to record, Sophie Faught's Organ Quartet hits the Jazz Kitchen

-

Burning together: Sophie Faught Quartet at the JK 

Steven Snyder's florid but grounded approach to the Hammond B3 makes him an ideal partner on his adaptable instrument for the breadth and passion of Sophie Faught's honed technique and expression on the tenor saxophone. 

You could say about the same for the other two members of the quartet the saxophonist led Sunday night at the Jazz Kitchen. This is a group thoroughly attuned to one another. Guitarist Joel Tucker and drummer Jason Tiemann, a Louisville musician who made a few Indianapolis appearances before relocating to New York City, are equally simpatico and capable of covering a wide range.

The mythological symbolism behind Faught's "Ouroboros," which refers to the cycle of death and rebirth represented by a snake eating its tail, held up in performances in which the players fed into each other's renewal of energy. You feel they could go on and find freshness in any tune they might take up. 

Fortunately, there was a reigning sense of proportion Sunday that seemed to satisfy everyone, on and off the bandstand. A unanimity of effort came especially to the fore in the flooding group introduction to Wayne Shorter's "Deluge" before sax and guitar presented the tune in unison. After that, Snyder's solo especially raised the pulse.

"Ouroboros" was the only piece to feature solos by all four, ending with Tiemann's torrential yet nuanced turn. Faught's solo introduction had her typical warmth and vigor. Over the years, the way she has foregrounded pure heartiness and self-assertion has increased, though she keeps the tone focused and well-integrated whatever the  tempo and dynamic level. Some tenor players choose to treat ballads as a chance to cut back on their normal strength, but when she played "My Ideal" and "Alfie," Faught accepted the invitations to reflectiveness such tunes offer, while keeping the commitment of energy at her usual high level. 

There was also quite a bit of spontaneity in what may have been planned arrangements. They were certainly well designed in effect. The way Tiemann matched the ensemble's threading its intensity down to a simmer in "Feel Like Making Love" was extraordinary. The strength of the out-chorus in "Alfie" yielded to a surprising, meditative solo cadenza by the guitarist. Well, that made sense, I kept saying to myself in hushed admiration. 

Sometimes, when a solo nailed a particular kind of inspiration, as Faught  did in "Mellow Mood," the colleague's statement might come in out of the twilight, as Snyder did effectively  before turning his solo largely chordal. Snyder's "Midwest Minute" found Tucker lofting his solo thoughts like a coloratura soprano, an attractive feature that was fortunately not all about display, but about fitting in imaginatively. 

The upshot  of this generous set was that all the variety remained  a stirring exercise in compatibility, all players speaking with both individual and collective authority.

The quartet has a brief Indiana tour in progress up until the holiday. Everyone is going to have mixed feelings about this Fourth, but such an uplift as the Sophie Faught Organ Quartet provided Sunday evening can balance the badly mixed blessing of the imported fireworks to come.

[Photo by Rob Ambrose]


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more