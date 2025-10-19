All the stage's a world: B&B opens 'Tootsie,' a musical comedy of ambition, identity

-

Nearly everybody has gone through crises in earning a living that shout the unwelcome message: "You are all wrong for this line of work." To an actor seeking security in a highly competitive field, being "true to yourself" can lead you down false paths. Under consideration must be the possibility that maybe you're just a jerk.

Told-you-so moment: Jeff (Tyler Belo) drops F-bombs on Michael as Act Two opens

Michael Dorsey (Jonathan Cobrda), the lead character of "Tootsie," the new show at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, is such a practiced, self-wounding  loser. He's the despair of his agent, Stan (Jeff Stockberger), who fires him after another audition failure.

When he discovers a ruse that might save his career, Michael must be prepared for upending his personal life as well. That desperate swerve turns the actor into Dorothy Michaels, and Dorsey lands a female role his neurotic girlfriend Sandy (Payton Reilly) wants badly.

Dorothy turns out to be so right and so charming for the lead role in "Juliet's Nurse," an unbasted turkey of a "Romeo and Juliet" knockoff staggering toward opening night, that Michael veers far out of his lane, both professionally and personally. 

The musical adaptation of the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie just opened this weekend. In the vivacious book by Robert Horn, with David Yazbek's explicit, often barbed songs, the implausibility of the Michael/Dorothy transformation makes for a deft satirical approach to the perpetual struggle of art and business on Broadway. That's represented by producer Rita Marshall (Cynthia Collins) on the money side and director Ron Carlisle (Don Farrell) on the artistic end.

Director Ron takes in Dorothy''s script revisions.

As the cross-dressing Dorothy at audition,  Michael applies his skepticism to "Juliet's Nurse" and helps refashion the show toward the emergent feminism of the 1950s. A ready ally is Julie Nichols (Renee Jackson), unconvinced by what the show has done to the Bard's Juliet. A rather dense supporting actor, Max Van Horn (Matthew Rella), is more than clueless as he wrestles  with the script as Romeo's brother.

Dorothy turns the vehicle's show-stopper, "I Won't Let You Down," into a close-to-the-bone job application, where on Saturday night Cobrda first put his stamp on the double role. The gusto with which he infused the unlikable Michael carried over well into the skillfully manipulative, eventually flailing Dorothy. 

From that song on, the captious actor underneath the woman's clothes and wig finds a purpose in life that communicates to everybody through the Dorothy persona. The ensemble song "I Like What She's Doing," one of several staged with pizazz by director Elizabeth  Stark Payne and choreographer Doug King, paves the road to success with more than good intentions.
Lovers' quarrel ends with Julie demanding Dorothy's departure.


In "There Was John," Julie sings feelingly of what she's missed in life so far. It'sone of Jackson's intense solo turns, along with the questioning "Where Are You?" That duet with Cobrda is effectively reprised as it underlines the show's serious subtext of the search for identity, through which many people blend their personal and professional lives. 

The second act takes its time about resolving all the complications, but that's no fault of this production. It seems built into the socio-sexual factors the "Tootsie" creators have loaded upon the comic situation, with its multiple embarrassing revelations. Which way will the genuine feelings stirred up in the main characters move toward resolution? Is there more than Jeff's naughty-word summation of what Michael has done to carry everyone forward? 

If such questions remain, they have been exposed entertainingly through dialogue that crackles and songs, especially the "patter songs" brought off expertly by Reilly, that outline the woes and rewards of show biz at the tipping point between flop and hit status. 

[Photos by Indy Ghost Light]

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more