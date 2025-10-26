Nashville-born, IU-trained Roland Barber pleases a range of fans at the Jazz Kitchen

-

 

Roland Barber plays big horn, and is big with the spoken word as well. 

Of all the brassmen-bandleaders I've seen over the years at the Jazz Kitchen, I've never come across one so fond of talking as Roland Barber, who played last night fronting his current quintet  — almost putting the music to the side as illustration of what he had to say.

No question that he engaged the capacity audience during the first set. He bantered with the crowd about how they viewed relations between the sexes as well as what moods they wanted the group's music to express. Everyone ate it up, right down to agreeing that the set had plenty of appeal to both jazz newbies and seasoned fans. 

Tenor saxophonist Greg Tardy joined the trombonist in the front line, holding his own with his forceful tone and compact improvisational ideas. The rhythm section worked as a cohesive unit and distinguished itself in solos: Clay Perry, piano; Jack Aylor, bass; Joshua Cook, drums.

Of the half-dozen tunes played, the finale was the most extensive and the best at sweeping the

Expansive, amiable bandleader shared front line with Greg Tardy.

talkativeness away: "Yes I Can" is an original blues, offered at a strutting mid-tempo that testified to the self-confidence of its title. Everyone took a definitive solo, and the mood was joyous throughout the club.

Also standing out was a very slow take on "My Romance," Barber's response to the audience's request, with multiple-choice prompting, for a sentimental song. The Rodgers and Hart evergreen was loaded with affection and deep feeling in the trombonist's plunger-muted showcase, with Hardy sitting out.

I was fond of the clever arrangement of an original ballad, "Learning to Love," which toward the end wagged a long tail marked by four repeated notes at the same pitch, distributed thoughtfully around the band. It was as if Barber wanted to emphasize how essential it is to practice one's best way to get the lesson of the title.

I don't mean to suggest Barber's not talking would have been better. We learned just enough  about his debt to a couple of trombone masters: Jimmy Bosch, a Puerto Rican musician and a fixture of the New York scene, and Indianapolis' own J.J. Johnson. They were saluted musically when the quintet performed Johnson's tribute to his wife, "Carolyn (in the Morning)," and Barber's composition honoring his interest in salsa and admiration for Bosch, "Mambo in La Copacabana." It was a case of the music partnering proportionately with the oral program notes, and it worked.


[Bandstand photo by Rob Ambrose]





Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more