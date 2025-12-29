Carrington Clinton powers organ trio at the Jazz Kitchen

-

Carrington Clinton, Sophie Faught, Steven Snyder
As a tenor saxophonist, Sophie Faught has so many promising directions to go with an instrument in an overcrowded field that still manages to prize distinctive personalities. That she has, and by now is a veteran in adaptability and freshness.  A recent move toward linkage with the Hammond B-3 opens up new avenues. With Steven Snyder on the organ bench, she presened her organ quartet here last summer to launch a brief tour.

On Sunday at the Jazz Kitchen,  it was a pleasure to hear the Faught-Snyder pairing hit paydirt again, this time under the leadership of a powerful, astute drummer, Carrington Clinton. 

Leadership from the percussion section doesn't always work, but the readiness of drummers to shine in context has a long, rich history in jazz, and this bandleader is also known for his producing chops in the hip-hop genre. For a generous single set on December 28, the Carrington Clinton Organ Trio displayed holiday sparkle and verve in a program featuring modern-jazz standards.

"'The Organ Grinder" found the group in a roomy comfort zone — the tempo a fast 4/4 into which Faught launched a hearty solo, later joining Snyder in a punchy riff accompanying a driving Clinton solo. It proved to be a compatible neighbor to a characteristic Wayne Shorter tune written for one of the great Miles Davis quintets: "Nefertiti." Famous for its avoidance of solos, "Nefertiti" in this version featured an effectively concise organ solo, and the bandleader, laying the sticks aside, showed how deft his use of brushes could be. Faught was singularly reflective in her approach to the perennially mysterious tune.

Clinton was generous to his bandmates, giving each of them an extensive solo showcase on an unnamed 
blues toward the close of the set. Snyder made the most of his instrument's infinite ability to sustain, holding a high note on the tonic near the start of his solo and putting a variety of decoration and substance beneath it. Faught was on fire in her solo, typically evincing a knack for building a solo out of initial understatement. The more intricate theme of Michael Brecker's "Nothing Personal," which followed, found the three-way teamwork impeccable.

The set ended with "Jeannine," a thoughtful original by Indianapolis organ master Melvin Rhyne, an early colleague of Wes Montgomery during his emergence from local stardom toward guitar immortality. The band represented Rhyne earlier with "Full House," a catchy tune during which Clinton pitted a host of patterns against repetitive organ chords. The group then made the most of three birthday celebrations at the club last night, rendering "Happy Birthday" in three different styles, briefly but in a manner sure to have pleased the partygoers.

The oblique tribute "Mom and Dad," by another Davis sideman, the too-soon-gone Tony Williams, took a while to jell while it showed the trio's fitness for it. Clinton had just showed off his vocal prowess with Jimmy Smith's "I Got My Mojo Working," setting up nicely zestful solos by Faught and Snyder. The organist's solo soared into chains of sixteenth notes, giving lofty expression to the song's title. Something of the mojo sort was certainly working for the whole trio Sunday night.

[Photo by William Harvey]











Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more