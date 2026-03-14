The pleasure of programming: ISO gets a visit from Angela Brown

-

Angela Brown, soprano from Indianapolis
On the cultural high ground, no one minds departure from the formulas of presentation, at least when there's something fresh about it. For symphony orchestras, the time-worn layout, in order, runs: overture, concerto, intermission, symphony.

Some of that is intact this weekend as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Classical Series resumes at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The orchestra's first of two full-length concerts had an overture by a mainstream composer to start with and a symphony by a master to conclude. 

To help support the overall feeling of novelty, the overture was the largely unfamiliar one to Weber's opera "Euryanthe," a poster child of good composition let down by a poor libretto. The symphony was the easy-to-overlook No. 8 in F major by Beethoven, a work memorably characterized by Schumann as "a slender Greek maiden between two Norse giants" (the seventh and ninth symphonies). 

The real novelty was three first-time performances by the ISO, one of them a world premiere: "Phenomenal Queen: Coretta Scott King," by James Lee III. It's an idealistic solo cantata focusing on Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife and, following his assassination in 1968, longtime widow and symbol of the civil-rights movement he had been at the forefront of.

Lee's music occupies a wide spectrum suitable to the theme of personal challenges and ambitions, with the long curve of its universe bending toward "the beloved community." Only in abstract terms is it a portrait of Coretta Scott King. This moves the work to the high plane the vision Coretta shared with her husband. Having been an aspiring singer, she makes a fitting subject for a piece focusing on Angela Brown, the soprano soloist. With guest conductor Anthony Parnther showing ready sympathy with the text, which the composer devised from several sources, and his supple music, "Phenomenal Queen" was bound to make a hit with a public already well-disposed to this local soloist. 

Brown's voice seems to have lost some flexibility with age, and her diction was sometimes vague: It could be readily compared with the texts projected on a screen above the stage. The brilliance has remained on the whole, however, and it was complemented by the singer's flowing, queen-like garb, which might best be summed up in the technical term "jaw-dropping." The soprano returned to the stage after intermission to sing Brahms' stirring song "Geistliches Wiegenlied" with the orchestra and its principal violist, Yu Jin. The accompaniment was devised from the piano part by ISO librarian James Norman, making it another world premiere. 

Yu Jin has been ISO principal violist since 2017
The viola's role comes from Brahms' original, of course. Jin was fully adaptable to the urgency
and tenderness of the vocal soloist.  What a fine inspiration to have a short piece at hand to bring two soloists together in the same program!

Jin gets a starring solo role in a contemporary Chinese piece, "Xian Shi," by Chen Yi. A viola concerto of apparently unique difficulty, Parnther told Friday's audience in introducing it, the work ranges across the viola's expressive terrain. The different character it has as the middle member of the string family is fully embraced in a work that draws upon Chinese instrumental timbres. 

The violist's facility in double-stopping at varying speeds and levels of intensity was remarkable in Friday's performance. When called for, the viola's lyrical quality was equally brought to the forefront. The orchestra's role is a riot of tone colors and rhythms; the ISO played for its first-chair colleague with evident commitment and unflagging zeal.

Anthony Parnther, guest conductor

The major piece on the program, on the short side of Beethoven's later symphonies, amounted to great confirmation of the guest conductor's skill at forging a coherent interpretation of a piece that can sound simply odd among its mighty fellows. Schumann's image of a slender Greek maiden seems a little distant, after all. Parnther summed up the work as "equal parts joy and mischief.... Let's have fun with this!" he urged the audience.

So it seemed everyone did. The plunge directly into the theme in the first movement came off rather blurry Friday night, but quickly everything jelled. The second movement, "Allegretto scherzando," famous from the time the symphony was new for imitating the new device of the metronome, sounded as droll as I've ever heard it. The end of the movement was indeed, as Antony Hopkins has described it, "sheer Walt Disney."  

The whole piece exemplifies how much of a virtuoso Beethoven could be when a light mood struck him, as it rarely did. In person his sense of humor could be coarse; when he was about his work, it was as much a part of his genius as ever, both innovative and under control. This performance, apart from that slightly scattered opening, was a trim exhibition of his mastery. It was also a fine display of the dash and precision of the ISO in its present condition, whether under the baton of its music director or a capable guest maestro. 











Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more