Mal Waldron memorialized by rescued Jazz Showcase recording

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 Influential as composer and pianist from his early eminence on the Prestige label, Mal Waldron (1925-

Mal Waldron's career had a mental-health break. 

2002) came through a nervous breakdown in the 1960s to launch a successful second phase of his career, gaining a sustained reputation internationally. 

On the path to his late harvest he appeared with a trio at Chicago's Jazz Showcase. From the archives of club owner Joe Segal, the eminent "jazz detective" Zev Feldman has made a recording of Waldron's appearance in 1979 publicly available under the title "Stardust & Starlight at the Jazz Showcase" (Resonance Records). It's part of an '"open sesame" effect Feldman's friendship with the late Joe Segal and his son Wayne is having, yielding more results for Resonance.

Waldron's playing, supported by bassist Steve Rodby and drummer Wilbur Campbell, has the depth and careful consideration of the songs, most of them standards, that jazz fans will be familiar with from previously available studio dates. Reviewing a Prestige Jazz Quartet in the 1950s, the distinguished critic Whitney Balliett  came up with a description of the pianist's  style that could be carved in stone: "Waldron's solos again attain a direct poignance." 

Also welcome is the guest appearance of alto saxophonist Sonny Stitt on the evergreen tunes "Old Folks" and "Stardust," especially since at least a couple of often laudable Waldron recordings I own are marred by out-of-tune playing from a couple of other saxophonists.

There are some fine contributions by Rodby and Campbell to a couple of the pieces, lending firm trio balance to a fast-paced "Stella by Starlight" and the Waldron original "Fire Waltz." But much of the disc gives the impression of a solo showcase by the pianist. That is no drawback from jazz piano master whose improvisations are spacious, even if occasionally prone to woolgathering. 

"It Could Happen to You" takes a bright approach to the original, despite approaching the tune from an oblique angle.  Selecting from the repertoire of jazz standards everyone loves, Waldron lends his special manner of brooding to Thelonious Monk's "Round Midnight." 

To start things off in this set,  the pianist honors his association with Billie Holiday late in the singer's career with her "All Alone." He meditates on the original with soloing heavy on trills and tremolos.  That "direct poignance"  never goes away. The full trio comes into play with the next tune, "All God's Chillun Got Rhythm," with fine displays all around.

Fans expect Waldron to stretch out on such an inward song as "I Thought About You."  The very slow tempo signals that the melody will take its own sweet way to impress itself upon the listener. The.way Waldron varies the chordal underpinning of the Mercer-Van Heusen song indicates these are some very deep thoughts indeed. Magically, they are likely to become your deep thoughts too. 




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