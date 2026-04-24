Southbank's season finale: Serial killer's cousin con goes up in flames

The backdrop of the thrust stage, behind a few pieces of substantial farmhouse furniture, becomes from time to time a place to display historical photos and verbal messages. Amalia Howard's play carries into the production a concern for the reality of what Belle Gunness was up to in LaPorte, Indiana, in the first decade of the 20th century.





The grim business of "Hell's Belle" is about to proceed with a wicked smile. The amusement is largely a matter of presentation. Belle, a bitter, ambitious widow trying to escape the burden of immigrant poverty, has only a shriveled sense of humor. The way the play summarizes her fatal elimination of husbands and suitors, her quickness in tossing children aside (they are literally rag-doll props here), her obsessive focus on having cash in hand from prospective suitors— all that adds up to entertainment from the lowest moral depths, too sunken to draw Sunday-school lessons from.





In theater terms, she embodies pure, no-holds-barred evil, reminiscent of Regina Giddens in "The Little Foxes" or Medea of ancient Greek drama. Those predecessors do not lend themselves to an almost cartoonish level of depiction, but Belle Gunness does, and Howard amplifies those features thoroughly. The courtroom drama aspect of the show in the second act deepens the story somewhat in the trial of a handyman, Ray Lamphere, who is charged with the final conflagration of the Gunness farm, but convicted only of arson, not murder. The mystery of the woman and the bucolic hellscape she created remain.