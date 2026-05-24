Lovely but not lulling: Kenny Barron and trio in Wales

-

In recent releases linked to the consequential sleuthing of Zev Feldman, a fuller picture of pianist Kenny Barron,  often in collaborative roles, has emerged. He is accountable for many of the successful aspects of Yusef Lateef's "Alight Upon the Lake" (Resonance) part of a vast trove of recordings made at Chicago's Jazz Showcase and unearthed by Feldman.

The new "Live in Brecon: So Many Lovely Things" (Elemental Music) finds him in charge at the high noon of his career, heading a trio before a receptive audience in Brecon, Wales, in August 1995. His simpatico trio mates are two stars of their instruments who have since passed away: bassist Ray Drummond and drummer Ben Riley

The two-disc set, recorded with revealing detail and care, shows off

Kenny Barron: Mastery in a lovely setting

the trio in a wealth of repertoire drawn mostly from standards freshly interpreted, plus a few originals and three jazz chestnuts by Freddie Hubbard and Thelonious Monk.

Monk's "Shuffle Boil" honors a fellow pianist-composer with a clever adaptation of the stride piano subgenre that helped form Monk's style. Barron is skilled at drawing riffs out of the main material; his improvisation comes as much from the motif seedbed as from Monk's melody itself.

He has an instinctive sense of structure and a logical way of developing his ideas. After his long solo introduction to "Time Was," the melody gracefully takes shape as the trio joins. Drummond smoothly makes a key shift in accompaniment, and Riley folds in short outbursts as the trio imposes its personality on Bob Russell's melody. In "Ask Me Now," one of Monk's best, least quirky tunes, the trio establishes and sustains a ballad feeling while intensifying its treatment, especially in a superb bass solo.

On the second disc, Barron's compositional knack for thoughtful ballads comes through in a piece composed for a "precocious granddaughter," "Nikara's Song." Drummond's sensitivity comes through as his upper-register solo carries childlike innocence with it. There's an impressive diminuendo by the trio to conclude the track, clearly organic and not a matter of twiddling the knobs. 

A lickety-split "Surrey With the Fringe on Top," in its zest recalling one of my favorite versions, by the Jay and Kai Trombone Octet, is notable for Riley's expert use of brushes and some marvelous exchanges around the trio.

The finale of the concert, with torrential applause yielding Barron's spoken appreciation at its most gracious, is "Canadian Sunset." The performance deserves the audience's acclaim because its mid-tempo admiration of the melody takes on considerable harmonic exploration and gains intensity as it proceeds without contradicting the original mood. This gig clearly presents a stellar trio in top form, its internal rapport unflappable and responsive to Barron's controlling, but never inhibited, genius. 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more