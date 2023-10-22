Bill Frisell covers typically wide expanse, some with young colleague Ambrose Akinmusire

-

 Bill Frisell  has had decades to confirm his status as an old soul with new wrinkles. The wrinkles are

Bill Frisell put his signature on two bands here

authentic marks of curiosity and achievement. In recorded repertoire, the range goes from Aaron Copland to Madonna. The electronic extensions have involved widening the jazz atmosphere, finding in overlays of sound and electronically triggered loops ways of not confining himself to what everyone associates with the label "jazz guitarist."

The unconventional 72-year-old virtuoso appeared at the Palladium Saturday night with two bands, his own FIVE (a quintet including two each on acoustic bass and percussion) and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire's trio Owl Song. 

Akinmusire's band distributed solo opportunities generously among the three. It was bracing to get in touch with percussionist Herlin Riley since his early days with Wynton Marsalis. His virtuosity in this appearance was astonishing;  combinations of sound throughout the kit had vigor and subtlety alike. Hands, brushes, sticks, and mallets — all tools were applied to drums and cymbals. An unaccompanied cadenza on tambourine sounded definitive. Moistened fingertips occasionally vocalized the drum heads, characterizing an effective fadeout on Owl Song's second piece. 

Herlin Riley was a tambourine wizard at the Palladium. 

Frisell launched accompaniment patterns now and then for the trumpeter. As with his own band, he laid down figures that became looped behind solo elaborations in real time. Akinmusire exhibited a readily identifiable sound, favoring great leaps of register, a tone that varied between scrambled eggs and sunny side up. His fingers were constantly busy on the valves, and his embouchure control gave his articulation an almost ensemble breadth — kind of like his colleagues' wide horizons on their respective instruments.

The last of the four pieces Owl Song offered Saturday spent a long time in what jazzmen call rubato — ruminations free of any regular tempo. That permitted a smooth transition into a hymnlike section, with the texture thickening, thanks to Akinmusire's persistent trilling, and an ensemble crescendo. It amounted to a definitive statement of purpose for this new intergenerational band.

As for FIVE, the ensemble balance was reasonably effective, helped in part by percussionist Kenny Wollesen's often stepping away from the kit to ply his trade on vibraphone. Of the two basses, perhaps because of where I was sitting, Tony Scherr was much less discernible than Thomas Morgan. Rudy Royston, the second drummer,  lent reliable pulse and understated variety to the group. Frisell has coming up a European trio tour in November with Morgan and Royston; there were signs that particular grouping was being readied even in this quintet outing.

Frisell's absorption of many ways of making music had some styles favored Saturday night. I heard quite a bit of his affinity for country music, though typically he doesn't settle into any one groove for long. 

It's not a stretch to see that a climactic set of variations on one Burt Bacharach song had a topical purpose. The song was "What the World Needs Now Is Love," and some of FIVE's treatment became aggressive and almost angry, though the gentle waltz plea summed up by the title triumphed in the end. Who can blame this old soul in these times for emphasizing such a message? Amen, brother! 

[Photo of Herlin Riley by Mark Sheldon]


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more