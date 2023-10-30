Olga Kern makes an electrifyng impression in generous recital for American Pianists Association

-

In a position both personally and historically to celebrate Sergei Rachmaninoff's 150th birth anniversary, Olga Kern delivered powerfully her own tribute to the Russian composer Sunday afternoon at Indiana Landmarks Center.

American Pianists Association opened its season with a visit from the Russian-American pianist, who in 2001 became the first woman ever awarded the Gold Medal (shared with Stanislav Ioudenitch) in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Olga Kern distinguished herself in competition and now has her own. 

Putting a prominent stamp upon everything she played at Indiana Landmarks, including three encores, Kern could be summarized in her choice to give voice to "Sphinxes," a movement of Schumann's "Carnaval" that the authoritative voice of Clara Schumann recommended never be played.  

Kern made maximum use of her strong command of the Steinway's bass to make a brief rumble of chords out of what the composer notated as three squarish figures in the bass clef, period. Some pianists heed Clara's advice; others might follow Vladimir Horowitz's choice to play "Sphinxes" as bare held octaves in the same pitch patterns as the score indicates. Other than silence, that's probably the best way to negotiate the mystery. Sphinxes don't have a reputation for being gabby.

In Kern's performance, the rest of Schumann's "Carnaval" had similar individuation of its character sketches, representing figures at a masked ball. The pieces with fast tempo directions tended to be very fast. If you were strolling among costumed figures crowded at carnival time, it would likely to be fleeting glimpses only that you get. That must be how Kern receives her sense of pace for this charming suite.

The other long piece on the recital was the honoree's Variations on a Theme of Corelli, op. 42.  In the program booklet, Kern says this represents the zenith of Rachmaninoff's achievement as a composer. That's a good assessment. As one who doesn't respond enthusiastically to Rachmaninoff, to me this set of variations is full of inventive ingenuity, without much of a tendency to apply filigree and bombast in a manner that Rachmaninoff could pour out in his sleep. It's up there with another Rachmaninoff variations set of substantial proportions, the Rhapsody on a T'heme of Paganini, which I would much rather hear than any of Rachmaninoff's four numbered concertos.

Otherwise, the non-Rachmaninoff portion of the recital got zesty treatment in the music of George Gershwin to end the first half. Of the Three Preludes, No. 1 sounded unpleasantly rushed and cluttered in Kern's performance Sunday; the other two were both idiomatic and rhythmically well-defined. Intermission was heralded by Earl Wild's blithe "virtuoso prelude" on "Fascinatin' Rhythm." 

The way Kern assembled shorter Rachmaninoff pieces was inspired in this program. She lent No. 4 of Moments Musicaux, the Barcarolle, op. 10, No. 3 and Polichinelle, Op. 3, No. 4 their properly distinctive contrasts, and three transcriptions — especially the passionate setting of Fritz Kreisler's "Liebesleid" — were top-drawer in sensitivity jand expressive impact.

The encores that Kern promised in advance likewise complemented one another well. After a Rachmaninoff prelude came the ever-popu;ar "Flight of the Bumblebee" by Rimsky-Korsakov. Finally there was a favorite Horowitz encore, "Etincelles" (Sparks) by Moszkowski. 

That Russian maestro, whom Kern heard as a little girl when Horowitz returned in triumph to his homeland in 1986, notably included "Etincelles" as an encore in his White House recital during the Carter administration. The slight tone picture, in other words, has had a way of connecting itself to piano history. From Russia with love have come lots of memorable musical moments.




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more