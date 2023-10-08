Carmel Symphony brightly opens 2023-24 without six-season music director

-

My interest was piqued to make a rare visit to the Carmel Symphony Orchestra by the strength of the program and getting to experience it on the cusp of a transition. 

Janna Hymes has just resigned the music directorship to accept a position in Sedona, Arizona, with that city's symphony orchestra, whose season opens a week from today

On Saturday at the Palladium, the Carmel Symphony opened its season with a guest conductor on the program, a notable rarity. David Commanday, a widely experienced conductor-cellist based in Illinois, conducted the orchestra in music by Mozart, Beethoven, and the Korean-born composer Caroline Kyunga Ahn, a professor at Anderson University commissioned to write for the CSO.

"Take Me Home Clouds, Take Me..." is the Carmel resident's musical response to an unsettling episode of "horrible airplane turbulence" on her return from a family vacation. The unusual style of the title, part of a series Ahn is composing, reflects the incompleteness and the homeward longing often associated with travel.

David Commanday helped the orchestra enter a new era.
About 11 minutes long, the work conveys the upset as well as what might well have been Ahn's attempts to calm her nerves and regularize her heartbeat. The latter tactic gets represented by a minimalist foray spotlighting the winds in intricate, repetitive rhythmic interplay. In contrast, episodes of unresolvable dissonance convey the frightening onset and return of the turbulence. 

There's considerable work for two percussionists to do on woodblocks and marimba, supplemented and made spatially interesting by the double basses tapping on their instruments from the other side of the orchestra. A chorale-like passage poised against  persistent string tremolos summarizes the emotional tension between fear and the dogged certainty that all will end well. It amounted to a resourceful piece of ensemble writing performed with evident confidence.

At intermission, Commanday spoke briefly to the audience, commending its silence in the first half and preparing it to hear the Beethoven Seventh Symphony with fresh ears. He emphasized three of its four movements putting a dance feeling foremost, while the second-movement Allegretto he labeled a sort of elegy. I read somewhere that this rather stately contrast to the other three registered, perhaps not so surprisingly, with its first audience so strongly that there was an immediate demand for it to be encored.

The Carmel performance was in good shape throughout. Some first-movement insecurity in the horns was righted subsequently. There was a worthwhile patience in Commanday's working through the slow introduction to set up the first of those dance celebrations appropriately. After the beautifully regulated second movement, the third leapt into effervescence from the start. Especially notable was the sturdy, strong presentation of the Trio section — the start of which is teasingly returned just before brisk interruption by the final cadence. 

The finale was full of those hints of abandon that fortunately never took over. The sound of this hall benefited from attention to detail, making it clear that Beethoven had a workmanlike attitude toward his sweeping inspiration: I loved the clarity of that grinding figure in the double basses at the movement's climax. This performance was worthy of the advances in professionalism the Carmel Symphony made under the direction of the just-departed Hymes, who received due credit in executive director Anne Marie Chastain's opening remarks.


Soloist Martinez: Attractive account of Mozart

Another undeniable masterpiece, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466, was in good hands with soloist Gabriela Martinez.  A Venezuelan of notable success in major competitions, Martinez has used those laurels as a springboard to a richly varied career. Her playing Saturday night was loaded with brio and a touch of showmanship: Her gaze often went heavenward, but not distractingly. 

More of a possible theatrical touch was the way she swept off her light shawl just before the first-movement cadenza. It could have been that she was just warm in the moment; maybe it's something she always does with an extra, temporarily discardable layer of clothing in  playing this piece. Who can blame her when the cadenza is so forward-looking, stormy and heavily pedaled? Given the romantic-harbinger status of this concerto, her cadenza was by no means unidiomatic.

Her touch throughout was assertive, but lyrical enough in the second movement. In the first, she showed off left-hand accents with a rich but never bangy tone. The accompaniment repaid her efforts handsomely. The flow of the finale was stressed more than its spikiness, an interpretive choice that suits the way the prevailing minor mode yields sunnily toward the conclusion. It could have signaled bright prospects for the Carmel Symphony as it searches for a new music director.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Two musical stars with long-range buzz share the spotlight in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's classical season finale

-
Image
Joshua Bell builds on his legacy. For a composer who was quickly and permanently lionized by his countrymen, Jean Sibelius carried a nagging sense of failure throughout his long life. In his Violin Concerto — the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 's Classical Series finale this weekend — the focus of his shortcomings is palpable regret about not being a violin virtuoso. Many commentators have pointed this out, as well as calling attention to the odd manner in which Sibelius manipulated the work's premiere, almost ensuring a debut marred by a journeyman fiddler's performance. Masters of the violin have taken the piece up over the past century, however, up through such performances as the one Joshua Bell offered Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The Bloomington native dependably blended vulnerability and bravado in his interpretation. At 46, Bell has balanced those qualities so enchantingly that he could be called the Frank Sinatra of the violi
Read more

The Indianapolis Jazz Collective pays sizzling tribute to the master drummer/bandleader Art Blakey

-
Image
Art Blakey said many good things, but among them was not "Music washes away the dust of everyday life." Yet a concert in centennial tribute to the drummer-bandleader Friday night at the Jazz Kitchen accomplished The Indianapolis Jazz Collective played an Art Blakey tribute show to a packed house. such a cleansing for me and the capacity audience, swelled by supporters of the sponsoring Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. The misattribution of the original thought of Berthold Auerbach, a 19th-century German writer, sometimes sticks "from the soul" in the middle of that quotation, as usually translated. Blakey would have endorsed the complete version, too, and the band led by Rob Dixon put substance behind it in a generously proportioned first set. (The Auerbach quote has great legs, having been attributed to Pablo Picasso as well — and even, thanks to appropriation of the writer's last name, to the immortal Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach. Can't you jus
Read more

Augusta Read Thomas: A rare focus on a living composer's new music highlights this season

-
Image
Twice this season the composer Augusta Read Thomas has come down from Chicago to hear new Two major works by Augusta Read Thomas have been heard this season here. works performed at Hilbert Circle Theatre.  This weekend it's the turn of "Toward a Secret Sky," a cantata commissioned by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which is giving the premiere in two performances, along with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra . The second is at 5:30 p.m. today. The ISO in February gave the local premiere of her piece titled "Sun Dance," co-commissioned with other orchestras. Indianapolis audiences have thus had ample opportunity to become familiar with Thomas' bright, detailed, sometimes ecstatic manner of composition for large forces. In "Toward a Secret Sky," using texts from the medieval Sufi poet Rumi, Thomas has come up with musical settings, in nine movements without interruption, that strive to capture a spirituality reassuring everyone of its permanent,
Read more