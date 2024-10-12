ISO centennial salute: Supremacy of Gershwin's songs soars on 'Rhapsody in Blue' level

It's been a hundred years since the ultimate in crossover musical achievement premiered: Geroge Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." In celebration, Jack Everly, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's principal pops conductor, has made the pioneering work for piano and orchestra the centerpiece of the season's second program in the Pops Series.

The celebratory concert Friday was all-Gershwin at a high level, heralded by the mayor's proclamation that Oct. 11 was a day in honor of the ISO in its 40th-annniversary weekend at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Apart from the "Rhapsody," with the solo part incisively performed by Stewart Goodyear, the focus was Gershwin's songs. Everly told the huge audience, with some pride, that there are 30 songs in this show.

Some of them were in a few show overtures, of which several had choral arrangements by Eric Stark, artistic director of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, which sang them. The large chorus seemed to be displaying its usual clear diction, but the heft of the instrumental accompaniment downstage tended to obscure the lyrics. You could come close to wishing for supertitles, as is the norm for Classical Series selections that feature the voice. Yet "But Not for Me," a song of subdued regret, came through clearly as part of the Overture to "Girl Crazy."

George Gershwin (1898-1937)