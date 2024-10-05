Welcome return of Mario Venzago launches the ISO's 2024-25 Classical Series

-

Among the puzzling cliches this music critic has found in the writing of some colleagues is the tendency to object to variations in tempo that strike the reviewer as breaking the momentum or introducing hitches in a work's steady movement forward. I think any variations in tempo that the score doesn't explicitly require are not necessarily interruptions in the cohesiveness of symphonic movement, for example. Sometimes they convey the meaning of a composition more fully than a narrowly precise performance. 

Granted, complicating the pulse of a piece of music can verge on unsteadiness, for which the conductor ought to be held to account. I'm not saying that  bending "interpretation" in matters of tempo can't be excessive. But often I wonder: Is the reviewer really bothered by that variety such that the music becomes hard to follow, almost unintelligible? Or is the point simply to cavil at an interpretive choice for the sake of showing off familiarity with the piece?

Mario Venzago: amiable, focused, red-scarfed

Given my skepticism on those questions, I was charmed and persuaded by what Mario Venzago, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's sixth music director, drew from the orchestra Friday night in Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, op. 97 ("Rhenish"). Propositions posed immediately in the first movement were treated to answering phrases that felt like true responses, not just arbitrary juxtapositions. 

In Schumann's case, Venzago explained to the audience, the romantic language of solo piano, the bedrock of Schumann's compositional achievement, influences momentum. The contrasts, he said, may be summed up in the word "rubato," literally "robbed," where the pulse is varied by stealing some pace from one place and moving it to another. 

Thus, the forthright ardor of the first movement, marked "Lebhaft" (or "lively"), was checked by answering phrases that function as commentary on what has preceded them. Schumann characterized the aesthetic behind such contrasts as figures he named the impulsive, assertive Florestan and the more reflective, inwardly centered Eusebius. Those contrasts in his personality, while controlled in his music, unfortunately evolved into what today we would call bipolar disorder.

The first movement hangs together, and certainly did so in the evident rapport between the Swiss maestro and the musicians, many of whom have joined the orchestra since he was here (2002-2009). Miscommunication about his contract generated tension with management that led to Venzago's premature departure when he was still evidently beloved by ISO players and much of the public.

In the Schumann Third, whose nickname indicates the composer's salute to the Rhine and, in particular, the Cologne Cathedral near which it flows, Venzago seemed devoted to letting  Eusebius have his say, not to be overshadowed by the flamboyant Florestan. The interaction between the two aspects was particularly effective in the balanced climax of the second-movement Scherzo. 

Sometimes criticized for insufficient variety of color, Schumann's orchestration shows forth vividly enough when it is well-balanced. That was true in the fourth movement Friday. Its "Feierlich" label indicates the majesty of this music, whose ceremonious quality simply glowed in this performance. The color of the trombone predominates, but the spectrum widens because of what the other instruments contribute. Reinforcement of timbre need not mean blandness or lack of imagination in orchestration.  Venzago was clearly aware of this richness and knew how to bring it out. His fusing of this movement to the finale was well-judged, as the "Lebhaft" designation again held sway. 

The guest conductor's sympathetic understanding of this weekend's guest soloist was also superb. Linked

Karen Gomyo shines in Bruch and Piazzolla.

to Karen Gomyo's nuanced interpretation of Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Venzago and the ensemble achieved a marvelous transition between the first movement and the Adagio that followed, with its ethereal melody.

 Gomyo's playing of the first movement, Prelude: Allegro moderato, had such a refreshingly chilly vigor and keen articulation that for the first time, I was hearing in this concerto foreshadowings of Jan Sibelius in his violin concerto. Throughout, Gomyo found wealth across all registers of the violin, especially at the lower end.

She and Venzago seemed of one mind about giving the drawn-out passages of the finale room to breathe among the high energy of the main material. For an encore, she delighted the audience with a piece drawn from one of her specialties: the "new tango" of Astor Piazzolla. This example  had a range of seductive twists and turns, arabesques rubbing shoulders with sly glissandos.

The program (to be repeated at 5:30 p.m. today) opens with Jennifer Higdon's most popular composition, the memorial "blue cathedral" (lower case being her idea) from the turn of this century. The large orchestra encompasses a wide display of percussion, with chimes prominent and even small rattles, shaken by string players, gradually flecking the closing pages of the score.  

Significant flute and clarinet solos were well dispatched by Austin Brown and Samuel Rothstein, respectively. The mourning element is subtle but covers a wide expanse of mood, from intense to wispily reminiscent. Venzago conducted the work with evident commitment to its variegated design. The stage lighting for these concerts, up high and on each side, was richly blue during "blue cathedral," then carried through slightly diluted for the rest of the program.



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu
Read more

DK's 'Divas A-New': What's past is prologue (so is what's present)

-
Image
  Ensemble exuberance in "Stories from the Corner Bar" Joshua Blake Carter's curtain speech gave Dance Kaleidoscope 's opening-night audience Thursday a concise, graceful indication of how the transition from his illustrious predecessor as artistic director, David Hochoy, is settling in. Before "Divas A-New" took the stage, the audience at Schrott Center for the Arts (a new venue for the company) got brief exposure to DK's educational wing as two student troupes performed. That was a charming showcase for what's been possible since DK moved into a new permanent rehearsal and educational home in 2020. The solidity of the professional company no longer had to pose questions as to whether its growing profile was anything more than a castle in the air.  Setting aside what the hyphen in the program title must mean (since "anew" would seem to convey the idea), it's clear the "divas" idea builds upon the popular focus in earlier pr
Read more