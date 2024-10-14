Poised, passionate launch of American Piano Awards with Avery Gagliano

-

Avery Gagliano got the Premiere Series of the 2025 American Piano Awards off to a robust start Sunday afternoon at the Indiana History Center.

Avery Gagliano now studies with Schiff.

She is the first of five finalists to be presented here in solo recitals plus a concerto performance, one each month through February. That will be followed by adjudicated chamber-music performances, then a finale featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in April after which the top prize will be awarded.

After her Curtis Institute of Music training, the 23-year-old pianist from Washington, D.C., has just started studying with Sir Andras Schiff in Kronberg, Germany. Immediately with her program opener Sunday — J.S. Bach's  French Suite No. 4 in E-flat — some suggestions of Schiff's Bach style, the Bach-on-piano standard for me in recordings to counter the powerful Glenn Gould approach,  were apparent.

There was the suave legato displayed in the Allemande, then the vivid definition of the left-hand lines in the Gavotte and Air. Along the way, the Sarabande stood out for its mutually supporting establishment of mood and pace. Through the Suite's seven-movement course, I found only  the Courante a little cluttered in its final measures. She imparted brilliance to the concluding Gigue, with its "hunting-horn" figures. Clarity and tone were the hallmarks of her introduction to the Indianapolis audience.

There followed a display of lyricism for contrast, Chopin's Nocturne,  op. 55, no. 2, to carry forward a reminder of her highest professional distinction so far: first prize in the 2020 National Chopin Piano Competition. 

A piece she commissioned from a friend, Alistair Coleman's "Music in Timelapse," opened with short, assertive figures that were developed and varied in tempo and texture. The link to timelapse photography's "gradual processes unfolding rapidly" (her phrase) was freshly represented in the unique medium of sound that is the grand piano's. 

Fans of this competition probably felt they were on familiar ground with the work that  crowned the unaccompanied first half of the program: Nikolai Medtner's Sonata in A minor, op. 30. When I first got to know the artistry of Kenny Broberg, the 2021 competition winner, that was the piece he played here in June three-and-a-half years ago. Other Medtner works in the laureate's Indianapolis performances extended that acquaintance, the most recent just last January.

Gagliano hailed Medtner's claim to immortality by admitting that she finds the Russian composer's mastery of counterpoint comparable to J.S. Bach's. Medtner's op. 30 has that characteristically layered, linear design, somewhat compromised by the romantic textures and a bit of wool-gathering he shares with his countryman and near-contemporary, Sergei Rachmaninoff. 

But it's a compact survey of his individuality as a composer for piano. Impressive, stirring counterpoint, thoroughly engaged, comes through for me more definitively in the finale of Medtner's Sonata-Ballade, op. 27, but that is not the piece under review here. I bring that in mainly to acknowledge some justice in Gagliano's assertion about Medtner's contrapuntal knack.

Marjorie Hanna, ICO principal cellist
After intermission, following the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra's spirited account of Schubert's Overture in the Italian Style, it was a pleasure to become acquainted with Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto in A minor, op. 7, a little-known piece that glowed under Gagliano's advocacy.

Crisply conducted by Matthew Kraemer, the ICO shone in the demanding accompaniment, displaying the teen-age composer's precociousness. That quality later had to be subsumed under her performing skills, which were widely admired throughout her youth and long widowhood. 

Gagliano's advocacy was instructive and displayed full commitment to this composer's  underappreciated genius. Special mention must be made of the haunting second-movement partnership in this performance between Gagliano and ICO principal cellist Marjorie Hanna.

For encores, Gagliano offered idiomatic, vivid accounts of a Robert Schumann "Romance"and a Chopin mazurka.




  






Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio
Read more

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu
Read more

DK's 'Divas A-New': What's past is prologue (so is what's present)

-
Image
  Ensemble exuberance in "Stories from the Corner Bar" Joshua Blake Carter's curtain speech gave Dance Kaleidoscope 's opening-night audience Thursday a concise, graceful indication of how the transition from his illustrious predecessor as artistic director, David Hochoy, is settling in. Before "Divas A-New" took the stage, the audience at Schrott Center for the Arts (a new venue for the company) got brief exposure to DK's educational wing as two student troupes performed. That was a charming showcase for what's been possible since DK moved into a new permanent rehearsal and educational home in 2020. The solidity of the professional company no longer had to pose questions as to whether its growing profile was anything more than a castle in the air.  Setting aside what the hyphen in the program title must mean (since "anew" would seem to convey the idea), it's clear the "divas" idea builds upon the popular focus in earlier pr
Read more