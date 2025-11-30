A more deliberately focused version of 'A Very Phoenix Xmas' debuts

-

"A Christmas Carol" deserves a satirical poke. 

 For nearly two decades, we've gotten used to the nutty fruitcake style of "A Very Phoenix Xmas," a workable blend of ingredients from various sources under curation by one or two certified artistic minds. 

These staples of the Phoenix Theatre schedule are never  in the style of something that is surreptitiously regifted, like the stale fruitcakes of legend. Each production stands on its own, and the variety of casting since the aughties has made return visits mandatory amid the welter of "Nutcracker"s and "Christmas Carol"s and "Yuletide Celebration"s. 

Vondrell Sisters audition inappropriately.
The new version, titled "Sleigh, Queen, Sleigh," takes a turn toward the auteur theory of film-making, with director/playwright Zack Neiditch at the center.  The creative team spotlights the Zach&Zack pairing (with Zach Rosing as sight-and-sound guru)  known from Fringe productions and quirky spectacles like the "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." To that team comes songwriter Paige Scott, who worked memorably with Neiditch and Rosing ages ago (2014) on "The Great Bike Race" and has many creative credits of her own as well. 

The cast comprises five gifted clowns, all of them notable for a variety of facial expressions amplifying  every line, gesture,  and choreographic turn required of them. They are Suraj Choudhary, Samantha J. Lewis, Craig Underwood, Cara Wilson and Christine Zavakos. Their individuality is intense, which is confirmed by a series of solo videos titled "My Best Christmas Ever." The stories strain credulity, but in a marginally credible way.  These are, after all, the holidays shortly to come upon us, out of which the most head-spinning blends of fact and fable dependably emerge.

Speaking of which,  the skepticism of young urbanites in the 21st century is an understandable default position for this show. Thus, when the time machine vividly suggested by Rosing's projections, rewinding chronology in the context of American pop culture at its blandest, places us in 1961, we meet the chastely adorable Vondrell Sisters auditioning with holiday songs that turn out to be beyond edgy. Lewis and Zavakos, singing  Scott-Neiditch toxic concoctions in sweet, pubescent harmony, are nothing like Patience and Prudence

Song-and-dance men tout the reality of Santa.

There are other counter-cultural notes richly threaded ehrough the songs and sketches. Another Scott-Neiditch song, "He's Real," has Choudhary and Zavakos as a 1920s-style vaudeville duo raking Santa Claus myths over the coals in a manner possibly derived also from hiphop and Tom Lehrer. 

"An Influencer Christmas" is the most trenchant commentary on contemporary social-media trends. With its well-designed technical aplomb, the sketch shows  a commercially compromised celebration of the season under strain. A family struggles to maintain its unanimous project of selling merchandise online, yielding to an eventually poignant affirmation of its truer bond. With love winning out, dreaming succeeds streaming.

Similarly, the pressure for news media to follow the reigning cultural narrative puts a reporter's spin on her interview with the three Wise Men in 1 A.D. Trump-era xenophobia chips away at the story they tell, with Underwood as the most imposing of the Magi interrupting the spokes-king's response to raised-eyebrow questions from the Bethlehem TV station. The traveling royalty are outfitted in some of Kristin Renee Boyd's most elaborate costume designs, reminding me of the interplanetary couture of
Sun Ra and his Arkestra. 

"The Inn on Methuselah Pass" is thus  the closest the show comes to touching upon "the reason for the season," but I mention this only to say that religious and spiritual themes in "A Very Phoenix Xmas" have always been touched upon gingerly. The show ends on an ensemble song that strives to assure everybody that "Sleigh, Queen, Sleigh!" really does have a heart:  Scott's "Never Too Late" puts forth everyone's duty and right to realize themselves, whatever obstacles to doing so they are forced to soar above. It's something we can always hope for.

As the French essayist Montaigne reminds us: "Oh, what a brave faculty is hope, which...usurps infinity, immensity, eternity. Nature has given us an amusing toy there."  Neiditch, Rosing and their more than able colleagues have garbed that brave faculty brilliantly, offering us amusing toys all their own through Dec. 21.


[Photos by Zach Rosing]








Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more