A sunny guitar concerto helps ICO cast bright rays on winter's approach

-

Celebrity status to performers on the classical guitar is rare.  Sharon Isbin is one of the few since Segovia

Sharon Isbin showed her luster as classical guitarist.

to claim that status. On Saturday night at Butler University she shared her aura with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. under the direction of Matthew Kraemer.

The main vehicle for Isbin's artistry was Karen LeFrak's "Miami Concerto," whose three movements carry Spanish names reflecting the character of each. The atmosphere is sunny and relaxed, reflecting the  colorful Miami of Miami Beach more than the overbuilt metropolis choked with high rises. 

The work is less a showcase for the soloist's virtuosity than a rich canvas on which guitar and orchestral colors are shared. The rhythmic heft of the guitar, with its percussive articulation, was joined neatly with the percussion section in its outer movements. The contrasting slow movement allowed the guitar's lyrical quality to shine, and when its songfulness recedes, it naturally lends rhythmic and harmonic support to the ensemble's melodic turn.

In some respects, the piece is less a concerto than a kind of blend featuring the guitar, the way Falla's "Nights in the Gardens of Spain" features the piano in thorough partnership with the orchestra. It was Isbin's encore, Antonio Lauro's waltz called "Natalia," that offered the audience a welcome taste of Isbin's breadth of skill across her instrument's palette and dynamic range.

Kraemer's program-building acumen shone in the rest of the concert, starting with Jacques Ibert's "Divertissement," a foretaste in the French idiom of the humor displayed in the program's final work, Dmitri Shostakovich's Ballet Suite no. 1, a confection that's also in six movements but in the Russian composer's most informal and (rarely) exuberant style. 

The comic potential of the trombone exercises itself in both works. "Divertissement" has more signs of unity, with such effects as the fanfare-laden "Parade" setting up nicely the "Finale," which opens with an outburst from the piano, yielding to a generalized wildness topped by a police whistle.

Shostakovich's suite draws upon his youthful experience accompanying silent films, repurposing that useful music during a period of government repression in the late 1940s when no amount of innovation met with official approval.

The orchestra offered a wealth of shipshape fun in miniature, with such drolleries as a flute-tuba duet in the middle of a predictably lively "Polka." That movement was a harbinger in spirit of the "Waltz-Joke" that followed and the zesty "Galop" that wrapped up the program.

The artistic zenith of the concert was undoubtedly the Maurice Ravel classic suite, "Le Tombeau de Couperin," an orchestration of a piano piece that leaves out one movement to pare the revision down to four. As fit as the orchestra was overall in this performance, the palm must go to principal oboist Leonid Sirotkin, whose playing was magnificent in variety of color, nimbleness, and nuance of mood. Moreover: The flowering of the masterly orchestration could not have come across better than in the ICO's fortunate home, the Schrott Center.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more