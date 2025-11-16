Big-city-style gig for guitar hero John Scofield on his second of three Jazz Kitchen nights

-

 

The master returns for six shows.

John Scofield's visits to Indianapolis have been just infrequent enough to whet the appetite for his next return to town, and this time the guitarist and his quartet, dubbed Combo 73, are in the middle of three nights at the Jazz Kitchen. But in between there is always enough new Scofield music on record to keep fans engaged and not reliant on good memories alone.

Seeing the first show Saturday night in the jam-packed dining room, I was impressed by the easy internal rapport of the quartet, whose other members are Gerald Clayton, piano; Vicente Archer, bass, and Bill Stewart, drums. 

Note for note, Scofield has one of the strongest personalities among current guitarists. Though he is generous in acknowledging his sidemen and visibly appreciative of their contributions, it's worth remembering that one of his inspired CD titles is "Works for Me."

The colloquial heft of that expression includes an offhand acceptance of one's environment, its rewards and challenges, as well as a declaration as to who's the boss. Of the three musicians under his current touring charge, the most exemplary colleague remains the drummer. Stewart and Scofield have decades of affinity in evidence of their simpatico partnership.

Case in point Saturday: in an original piece whose title I didn't catch, after statements of a theme with short phrases and divided among guitar, bass, and piano, Scofield launched a solo. Soon it became clear that Stewart's comping was fully reciprocal. The guitar flights were more than supported; they were matched by the percussion, accents and brief figuration alike. And quite naturally, a drum solo grew out of the duo magic. It was a logical position for such a deft showcase.

As inspired as Clayton's and Archer's work seemed to be, especially in "Boulez Saal," a piece commissioned for a Berlin engagement, there was nothing in the concise set at the level of what Stewart contributed. Spontaneous melody is a consistent feature of Scofield's playing, but sometimes he unleashes fragmentary stuff I have difficulty understanding. When that happened Saturday, I told myself to shift my focus to what Stewart was doing. And he always made sense of what I heard coming from the guitar. An ah-ha moment: Oh, so that's it!

Just before the piece I'm celebrating for its Scofield-Stewart magic, there had been an enchanting trip through the set's one standard, "But Beautiful." That was sufficient confirmation of Scofield's affection for real tunes, which perhaps reached its peak in the CD "Country for Old Men." To be sure, his own writing has had a unique cast calculated to showcase his inimitable sound, and it's a special body of work. 

There's always something worth celebrating in hearing what's new with him. But I don't mind auditing a seminar with Stewart as guide. Works for me.

[Photo by Rob Ambrose]

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Neighbors and strangers: Catalyst Repertory puts 'Streetcar' in our faces

-
Image
Scents and sensibility: Stanley and Blanche confronting over perfume. Entering Indy Fringe's Basile Theatre between now and March 19 for a performance of "A Streetcar Named Desire" suggests that an experience much more intense and concentrated than you might have expected is about to be yours.  The compact space of a room with a capacity of 100 is dominated by a two-story set, with seating on three sides of the playing area. Tennessee Williams' prize-winning drama from more than seven decades ago is an unusual choice for Catalyst Repertory, an organization proclaiming its devotion to new work. When a production is this imaginative, however, and takes advantage of new modes of presentation, the departure has a way of underlining the company's mission. Like most enduring theater, "Streetcar" hits upon aspects of social and personal relationships that cannot be confined to an era. New Orleans right after World War II, even when the story is as cunningly r...
Read more

Copacetic to the end: Cohen-Rutkowski Project opens JK stage to a pair of guests

-
Image
Rich Cohen: saxophonic mass and energy from a former physics teacher "Copacetic" is one of those faux-fancy words that entered the language about the start of the Jazz Age (1919). Like jazz itself, its origin is unknown (says the dictionary), and its meaning ("very satisfactory") can also apply to countless jazz performances by adept practitioners of the music.  It was thus quite fitting that a piece of that title concluded a long Sunday night set by the Cohen-Rutkowski Project at the Jazz Kitchen. Like all of this band's book, it was composed by Chris Rutkowski, the pianist who co-leads the band with saxophonist Rich Cohen. And the peppy finale also got a little extra heat as one guest star (tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon) was joined by another (trombonist Freddie Mendoza) to make for a formidable front line. Opening with an infectious riff and settling into a Crescent City groove, "Copacetic" featured ripe solos by the two guests. It provided roomy acc...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more