German string quartet makes local debut, bringing expansive Grieg to light

-

 The plethora of excellent string quartets can put its signature on an immense literature,

Goldmund Quartet: Wide-ranging, yet fond of Bavarian roots

drawing upon relatively neglected works as well as familiar treasures of the repertoire. 

In making its local debut Wednesday night under Ensemble Music Society auspices, the Goldmund Quartet intrigued immediately on paper with the placement of Edvard Grieg's only string quartet occupying the concert's second half alone.

With a decent amount of widespread respect, the Norwegian composer has been hemmed in by a reputation as an exquisite nationalist with limitations suggested by his achievement in short-form composition. In contrast, there is chiefly the well-established piano concerto, often honored by its inclusion on the LPs of yore with Robert Schumann's counterpart in the same key of A minor. But it's worth considering that his craftsmanship could come up with the expansive splendor of  the String Quartet in G minor, his only completed effort in that genre.

The group's web site indicates this work's strong presence on its current season. Wednesday night it was performed with the requisite breadth of expression and an ensemble unanimity that persisted throughout its four movements. The themes are extensively interwoven, and the composer's inclination toward the folk dances of Norway is demonstrated in both miniature and development. 

There is a recurrent ferocity from the start, and the Goldmund lifted the intense moods up when called for. Yet the young Germans never sounded too forceful, but fitted such intensity into an overall conception of the music that linked the lighthearted and lyrical episodes to everything else. The variegated spirit of '"Peer Gynt," the Ibsen play for which Grieg wrote incidental music whose immortality has been assured in a couple of suites, was vividly represented.

The finale stunned in the way it rose from genuine grandeur to grandiosity: Grieg was clearly apt for making outsized statements when the mood struck him. The conclusion was bound to elicit a standing ovation.

But so had the group's demonstration of the core of the string quartet in Haydn's Quartet in F major, op. 77, no. 2, just before intermission.  At the crowning stage of his mastery, Haydn displayed the independence he could give to each of the instruments while fashioning a unified effect. The way he opened the third movement with a gentle march shared by first violin (Florian Schṏtz) and cello (Raphael Paratore) brought out the security of tone and pace the Goldmund presented regularly. The signature Haydn wit was delightfully brought forward near the end of the work, chiefly through Paratore's pixieish articulation.

The concert opened with a short, characteristic Shostakovich work — dour, rhythmically acute, and melodically ironic. The Russian composer's No. 7 in F-sharp minor gave the audience an immediate taste of the richness of tone, even in staccato playing, that the Goldmund can draw from their matched Stradivarius instruments. The set, named for Niccolo Paganini, the Italian virtuoso who once owned them, had also been played here by the Tokyo and Cleveland string quartets. Elsewhere, when the music abruptly breaks into harsh episodes, the Goldmund players and their fine instruments were displayed with similar brilliance.

Called back for encores after that impressive Grieg performance, the Goldmunders drew upon their Bavarian heritage, first with Herbert Pixner's ingratiating "Augenstern," then with a strong hint of Oktoberfest in Munich, welcoming hand claps and applying demonstrative foot-stomping.

I overheard one audience member say, "It seems like we should be lifting beer steins here." In any case, and not just for the sake of gemȕtlichkeit, the Goldmund Quartet proved well worth a hearty toast in the spirit of Hoosier hospitality. Prosit!




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more