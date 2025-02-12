'Music of'...' series at Jazz Kitchen burgeons with Kent Hickey Quintet

-

Kent Hickey Quintet sails through Dorbam-Henderson.

One of the classic front lines in small group post-bop was surely Kenny Dorham and Joe Henderson. Trumpet-sax plus rhythm section was a durable combination from the 1940s bop revolution on. 

In the following decade, groups fronted by that trumpeter and tenor saxophonist achieved the smoothest blend of horns possible in unison and harmony alike. Yet each man established by his soloing that he could always put his signature on the music, thanks to the Blue Note label's receptivity and promotion.

On Tuesday night, a series of tribute shows to great jazz musicians of the past century continued with distinction. The Kent Hickey Quintet had that trumpeter in partnership with tenor saxophonist Sean Imboden to re-create the Dorham-Henderson magic. The rhythm section consisted of Shawn McGowan, piano; Jesse Wittman, bass, and Chelsea Hughey, drums. 

The first excitement came after the first chorus of "Una Mas" went down smoothly, building anticipation of great things to come. Hickey opened the first solo with a blistering break, and the heat was further applied when Imboden took his wide-ranging solo. He showed aspects of Henderson's comfort in all registers, without becoming complacent about it.

After telling the audience that he particularly admired Dorham's unique approach to harmony in his horn arrangements, the quintet illustrated that quality handsomely. The Henderson fondness for trills could have been in evidence a little more, but otherwise "Punjab" furthered the genuine tribute credentials of the show. Imboden's solo had Henderson's trait of nicely rounding the phrases, even when they became elaborate. 

Variety of color was displayed in "Black Narcissus," with muted trumpet accompaniment behind the tenor solo, and also in the way, during "Isotope," the rhythm section dropped out for a couple of choruses to let trumpet and sax weave an unaccompanied two-part invention. For extra measure, McGowan's solo dug into the blues nature of the tune in his second time through. 

Another famous piece from the Dorham-Henderson book, "Recorda Me," had its Latin style nimbly picked up in McGowan's solo. But the standout, my favorite part of the set, was the extraordinary rhythmic liveliness of Imboden's solo, which ascended to a Henderson level of distinctive verve. Then the challenge for Hickey was to make something just as interesting, and he came close in the way he selected melodic tidbits from the theme for our further delectation. 

"My Ideal" is a pop evergreen that provided a solo showcase for Hickey. His fine tone encompassed both cushiony and tart aspects. McGowan's solo showed the kind of sensitive ballad playing familiar from the work of Tommy Flanagan, a piano star of the post-war era who made some notable recordings with Henderson. "Serenity" showcased the strength and flexibility of the trumpeter's lower register, drawing complementary solos from McGowan and Wittman.

Dorham's "Lotus Blossom" closed out the set wonderfully, featuring hand-in-glove playing by unison horns in the theme. Hughey got her most notable exhibition in episodes laid out between short riff punctuations from trumpet and saxophone.  

The only departure from the set's announced theme was a bouncy, two-beat run-through of "Happy Birthday" addressed to Alex Shanafelt, wbo was celebrating in the audience, taking in his 9ollective partner's knowledgeable quintet salute. Further features in 'The Music of" series already in place will honor Kenny Garrett, Weather Report, and Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. It's a series that will be welcomed in each iteration when it's treated so well as it was in "The Music of Joe Henderson and Kenny Dorham." 

[Photo by Rob Ambrose]


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more