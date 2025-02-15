ISO puts piece by living American in privileged position among two Russians

-

 It must be a first for a substantial 21st-century work to lead off an Indianapolis Symphony

Daniel Raiskin guest-conducts again today.

Orchestra Classical Series program.

That's the case this weekend with guest conductor Daniel Raiskin's illuminating commnad of Julia Wolfe's "Pretty." Heard Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre, the challenging 20-minute work made for more than a curtain-raiser ahead of Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2, op. 102, and Tchaikovsky's Suite No. 3 in G major.

I'm not sure I was supposed to recall immediately the line from "T'he Wizard of Oz" that the Wicked Witch of the West directs at the frightened Dorothy: "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too." The composer's program note triggered it with a sentence beginning: "My Pretty is a raucous  celebration — embracing the grit of fiddling, the relentlessness of work rhythms, and inspired by the distortion and reverberation of rock and roll." 

Julia Wolfe draws on several sources of musical energy. 

In those words, Wolfe has crafted here a  concise verbal description of her work, which premiered in Berlin in June 2023. The piece itself unleashes a torrent of pulsating energy, with only momentary relief, as it makes something ceaselessly interesting out of its full-bore exploitation of the symphony orchestra in terms shaped by vernacular styles.

Margaret Hamilton's line as the Oz version of an unneighborly crone in a farm girl's life shook me as a grade-school kid seeing the 1939 movie in a theater. On the big screen is where "The Wizard of Oz" recirculated in the 1950s before it became repeatedly available on television.

 It took me several years to realize that real tornadoes don't pick up farmhouses and whirl them around intact in the air before subsiding. But I had a mean third-grade teacher who once washed my mouth out with soap after she overheard me tell a classmate I had just drawn a picture of a "devil." So I knew that meanness is no fantasy.

Many layers of fantasy can be detected in "Pretty," along with the movie script's hint that the Witch is jealous of the fact that Dorothy is truly pretty. In the music, there are swoops often into what could be taken as qualities that define prettiness. The recurrent glissandos often underline the irony inherent in how the word is used, especially as an adverb. Everybody knows that "pretty ugly" is not a contradiction in terms, for instance. 

I like that Pretty retains the relentless forward motion with which it gets under way. But the variety it enfolds makes the composition go by pretty fast. I never got the feeling that my ears were being slugged into acceptance. Raiskin seemed a trusty guide to its variety, its rocking out, as certain as was needed to put it across. The work's peculiar charm puts it up there with another of my Wolfe favorites, "Weird Sister."

My dread of the long work on the program, the Tchaikovsky suite, receded somewhat after Wolfe's music made its attractive points under his baton. It's still likely that the Russian composer's Suite No. 3 will appeal mainly to confirmed Tchaikovsky fans. Friday night's performance leaned into the emotional appeal and cunning writing for winds (who deserved the group bow Raiskin signaled for them to take at the end). 

The rhythmic precision in the Scherzo was mostly true. The Russian-born conductor, now music director of the Winnipeg Symphony, clearly admires this music and engages with its heart-on-sleeve quality. The ISO musicians are primed to respond alertly to such direction.

Dejan Lazic has played both Shostakovich piano concertos here. 
Of course the listener must put up with a heaping measure of Tchaikovskyan bombast and flapdoodle. The finale, whose succession of theme-and-variations contrasts gets attention from the program annotator, suggests the famous definition of history as "just one damn thing after another." 

Thus, a peasant dance follows a variation in the Baroque style; then comes another peasant dance, which leads to a solo violin cadenza that shapes another variation with the solo violin accompanied by colleagues (Kevin Lin gave an enchanting account Friday). 

And no one could whip up a frothy topping better than Tchaikovsky does here to end the indulgence. He wrote thrillingly from his nerve endings, and I'll admit that's been a widely acquired taste across the world's concert stages for nearly a century and a half.

On the prior side of intermission came the trim three movements of the Shostakovich concerto, starring the return of guest solo pianist Dejan Lazic, who was a favorite of the ISO's seventh music director, Krzysztof Urbanski. 

Lazic knows how to beguile an audience, as was evident from the piano's immediate entrance. The delicate second movement had him casting the requisite spell, even if at one point the held horn note in the background faltered slightly. 

The finale made its mark with the kind of sparkle Shostakovich could usually rein in better than his esteemed predecessor. Brought back for an encore, Lazic offered the first Fantastic Dance, op. 5, by the teenage Shostakovich. It's a product of the deceptively open-hearted aesthetic of the early Soviet era, and rests upon the way Russian classical music came of age under the tsarist regime.



  


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more