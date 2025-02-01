Substantial repertoire brings three-week ISO Classical Series concentration to a pause

-

 The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra this weekend welcomes the return of the multifaceted

Joseph Young connected well in a Romantic program.

Awadagin Pratt as piano soloist for a program conducted by Joseph Young, music director of the Berkeley (Calif.) Symphony, who is making his local debut.

Friday's concert was a display of solid rapport between the guests, as well as a display of the ISO's fitness to respond as it enters a period of solid partnership with its eighth music director, Jun Märkl.

A large, youthful crowd got initial exposure to a Romantic work by the biracial British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The 1898 piece, Ballade in A minor, op. 33,  encompasses the emotional drift and implied narrative of the fantasy-rooted form that provided the work's name. 

It makes a full circle from an assertive opening, engaging the full orchestra, before passing through a gorgeous violin tune and some frisky episodes. The orchestra responded well to Young's large-gestured manner. 

That expansive style, with a clear beat that unmistakably conveyed the sweep of major 19th-century repertoire, got full display after intermission in Dvorak's Symphony No, 7 in D minor. The smooth melding of wind and string sonorities in the rhythmically lively Scherzo was exemplary, with a fine succession of solo winds (oboe, bassoon, clarinet, flute) to conclude the movement. The last movement glowed and pranced, with its energy magnificently gathered as the mode shifts from minor to major in the final measures.

Awadagin Pratt also gave a master class at 
Butler

Pratt's appearance crowned the concert's first half. Among piano soloists, a Yamaha artist is a rarity. The instrument has a bell-like sonority, with a huge resonance on the bass end of the spectrum. The piano's gentler side ruled the slow movement conspicuously, with an extra degree of thoughtfulness cast over the pianissimo phrases. The slowing at the conclusion seemed excessive, however. 


Expressiveness with a dramatic emphasis sounded just right in the finale, and the tension built nobly. The conductor, who had shaped the long tutti in the first movement with one linked phrase after another, likewise made the most of such connectedness in helping Pratt bring the concerto to an exciting conclusion.

Called back for an encore, Pratt offered an unusual interpretation of Francois Couperin's "Les barricades mysterieuses." As if using a musical soldering gun, Pratt melted the work's obsessive phrases together. Let's set aside the fact that this is a harpsichord piece, he seemed to be saying. It worked as an exercise in keyboard aesthetics, but once was enough. 


  





Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Indianapolis Opera presents 'A Little Night Music,' a sexy comedy of Scandinavian manners

-
Image
"Send In the Clowns" is a rarity among modern musical-theater hits in being selectively lifted from the show by singers who simply want to do it, even though Stephen Sondheim's most popular song is thoroughly nestled in, and essential to, "A Little Night Music." A production of the sometimes blithe, sometimes sentimental operetta by Indianapolis Opera runs through today at the Toby at Newfields . Predictably, "Send In the Clowns" went over superbly as delivered by the aging actress Desiree Armfeldt in the second act. The song can best be understood in context, despite the way it has been put across by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Renata Scotto. Desiree and Frederik refresh their bond.  Here it was beautifully set up by the orchestra, under the sensitive direction of Alfred Savia, and performed within an aura of Desiree's cherished memories and indelible regret by Heather Hertling Narducci. In the reprise, she was joined by Daniel Narducci (her hu...
Read more

Actors Theatre Indiana romps through a farce — unusually, without a founder in the cast

-
Image
"Don't you love farce?" runs a memorable rhetorical question in Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns." There's lots to watch on the screen for characters in "Unnecessary Farce." Desiree's bitter song points to the conditions that underlie farce: Misunderstandings, false assumptions, confused or deceptive identities, upsets, personal disasters. None of that is any fun when you're  living it. If relatively minor, the conditions of farce may seem risible shortly after the dust has settled. If more serious, they will be permanently unsettling. As a literary or dramatic genre, however, most people do indeed love farce. But, frankly, the whole bag may seem unnecessary —  and not just as part of the pun in the last line of Paul Slade Smith's "Unnecessary Farce."  Actors Theatre Indiana opened the show Wednesday night in the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts . The premise is a police sting operatio...
Read more

Going down to St. James Infirmary: Mourning as self-assertion

-
Spent a lovely evening at the Jazz Kitchen as the Tuesday night shrimp boil resumed its place on the schedule. A neo-trad band dubbed the Red Hot Whiskey Sippers provided the music, and I enjoyed sinking into the environment of "St. James Infirmary Blues" in particular. For bands that feel comfortable accessing this music, the song invites adherence to Lester Young's advice to soloists: "Tell me a story." That's what trombonist Rich Dole and guitarist Bill Lancton did especially well in their solos. The melody seems to imply a narrative, though the story the words tell (some singers still do the piece, but not on this occasion) is oblique and somewhat mysterious. Another odd thing is that while the tune is blues-saturated, it's not really a blues at all. It's in four-line stanzas in the shape of a ballad, so it seems to call up its own world, through which runs a narrative thread. The version that brought the song its popularity was recorded ...
Read more